A woman died of injuries sustained in a car crash on Atlanta Highway at New Jimmy Daniel Road on May 3 at around 11:25 a.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department news release.
The woman, 68, was a passenger in a Ford Edge that struck a Dodge Journey, according to the release. The Ford Edge collided head-on with the Dodge Journey on Atlanta Highway after failing to yield while turning into the Sam’s Club parking lot. The driver and another passenger of the Ford Edge were also injured. All three were transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, according to the release.
The driver and the passenger of the Dodge Journey sustained injuries and the passenger was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to the release.
This is the seventh fatal collision this year in Athens-Clarke County, according to the release.
