A woman died of injuries sustained in a car crash on Jefferson River Road at South Ridge Drive on May 2 at around 5 p.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department news release.
The woman, 79, was a passenger in a Toyota RAV4 that struck a Ford F150 on Jefferson Ridge Road, according to the release. Before colliding with the RAV4, the driver of the Ford F150 lost control of his truck after striking a Chevrolet Caprice, which had pulled in front of him.
The passenger in the RAV4 was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, where she died due to her injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the RAV4 also sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to the release.
The driver and passenger of the F150 had sustained injuries, according to the release. The driver of the Caprice was not injured.
This is the sixth fatal collision of the year in Athens-Clarke County, according to the release.
