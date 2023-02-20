On Dec. 8, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Planning Commission reviewed a proposal to redevelop the Georgia Square Mall, which is located just off Atlanta Highway in Athens. The redevelopment was proposed by Scott Haines, the director of Landscape Architecture at W&A Engineering.
The Georgia Square Mall was once home to four anchor tenants: Sears, Macy’s, JCPenney, and Belk. Of these, the only anchor store remaining is Belk, according to a master staff report provided by Stephen Jaques, planner III for the ACC Planning Department.
According to the staff report, W&A Engineering plans to demolish the area formerly owned by Sears and the area to the east of Belk, about 63% of the 791,000-square-foot structure. This demolition would open up approximately 497,000 sq. ft. for redevelopment, which would include new offices, retail businesses, and residencies.
“There's no shortage of opportunities for retail, office, and various commercial users to come in there,” Jaques said.
The areas of the mall that will not undergo demolition will undergo renovation, with the exception of Belk. After the initial demolition, there will be approximately 294,000 square feet remaining of the Georgia Square Mall. This expanse will house Belk, as well as renovated office and commercial spaces, the report said.
According to the staff report, the proposed plan includes a senior residential building, multiple structures for apartments and retail businesses, two outparcels for quick-service restaurants and retail and buildings for townhomes.
If this proposed plan is approved, the total population of the community would increase by approximately 2,057, which raises the question of how it might impact traffic in the immediate area.
Jaques addresses the concern of an increase in traffic and explains that additional roads, sidewalks, and bike lanes will be created to alleviate this issue.
“There's going to be sidewalks and a multi-use path that goes around the site there. So, it'll be much more accessible for people who are at the site to walk around, to bike,” Jaques said.
He also mentioned that there is a separate plan in place for a transit station to be constructed.
“There's a plan for a transit station, a very large transit station, that would be built by Athens-Clarke County in the next three years or so,” Jaques said.
Retro Age, a video game retailer in the Georgia Square Mall, is holding a 40% off storewide sale. According to Retro Age’s Facebook, they are doing this sale “with the intention of trying to stay open!”
Jacob Griffin, manager of Retro Age, described the factors that may have contributed to business dying in the mall.
“I know a lot of places closed during COVID, so that didn’t help. Mall culture itself is dying as well, it's hard for malls in general to do well. Especially this one since it's such a small mall. And with the Oconee Connector being so close by, it's like most people are going there,” Griffin said.
Griffin also explained the effects that this may have on Retro Age long-term.
“I know we just plan on staying until we absolutely can't. Just because we've been here so long. As far as I know, the rents are fairly cheap. So we want to stay as long as we can. But if we have to move, we'll definitely look to see where we can go,” Griffin said.
Tim Hughes, owner of Sweet Tee Design, is going through the process of moving out of the Georgia Square Mall in the hopes of better business elsewhere. Sweet Tee Design is being relocated to 1938 Lexington Rd in Athens.
“I haven’t done a sale out of this store for weeks,” Hughes said.
Hughes went on to describe the meetings that he has attended regarding the mall redevelopment and the lack of movement and decision-making that he has witnessed.
“I mean, the first round of ideas got shot down by the planning board, I guess. So they're supposedly going back at it and trying to figure out what they can and can't do. But by the time they do something, I think everyone will be out of business,” Hughes said.
On Feb. 7, the ACC Mayor and Commission voted unanimously to delay the vote on the Georgia Square Mall proposal until Feb. 21.
Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly attributed the vote to delay voting on the proposal. The Red & Black regrets this error, and it has since been corrected.