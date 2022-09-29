Riley Kirkpatrick, the executive director of Access Point of Georgia, an Athens nonprofit dedicated to providing recovery resources for marginalized communities, said he’s tired of people’s stories ending in the same way: a memorial.
“Midday tomorrow, we’re having a f—ing memorial here for someone who died of a fentanyl overdose last week. And this is the second memorial we’ve had here in three weeks … We cannot take enough heartbreaking, life-changing, life-ending stories,” Kirkpatrick said. “The narrative is, how the f— do we keep people alive?”
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, methadone is a medication used to treat opioid use disorder by reducing opioid cravings and the side effects of withdrawal. The treatment requires a patient to be under the supervision of a practitioner when receiving it, until they reach a period of consistency and may be allowed to take it at home in-between visits.
Methadone treatment should be received for at least 12 months, although it varies by person as some may need treatment long-term, according to SAMHSA.
The opioid epidemic
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department deploys naloxone, which reverses overdoses. This year, they’ve had 90 naloxone deployments so far, compared to 70 total in 2021, said ACCPD Lieutenant Shaun Barnett.
“In May, we had 28 opioid overdose reversals that were recorded from our people,” Kirkpatrick said. “Between May and June it went from 28 to 43 reversals in 30 days. And in the last 30 days that we have of data collection, there were 48 overdose reversals, which is insanely high.”
The increase in overdoses in Athens can be linked back to fentanyl in the drug supply, which even in small amounts can cause overdoses, Barnett said.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“People are often using substances that they are not consenting to. They are purchasing one substance and it is cut with another substance, aka fentanyl,” Kirkpatrick said.
In July, University of Georgia researchers published a study that uses opioid overdose data from 2019 to determine the link between overdose deaths and access to methadone in each county in the state.
According to the UGA research study, 71 of Georgia’s 159 counties don’t have a methadone clinic within a 15-minute drive, and 50 of the 51 counties that do have clinics are non-rural counties, located around places like Atlanta and Augusta.
“From our research, I would say there’s a widespread issue. But it’s more hard-hitting in certain counties that have less access, which are typically what we found to be rural counties,” said one of the study’s authors, Tahiya Anwar.
Access to methadone
For Athens-Clarke and surrounding counties, there are three opioid treatment centers that offer methadone: Alliance Recovery Center and DM & ADR which are in Athens, and The Genesis Center of Winder, in Barrow County.
While Athens has an opioid treatment center within county lines, the cost and transportation barriers remain, said Shannon Bruckner, program director of Alliance Recovery Center.
Athens-Clarke County has a public transportation system that became fare-free in 2020 through the 1% Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, which has aided accessibility in Athens, according to Bruckner. In rural areas surrounding Athens — mainly Madison and Oconee counties — she wishes there were bus stops that could provide transportation.
“There is a lack of transportation for a lot of folks,” Bruckner said. “There’s also a lot of folks that come in and can’t afford the treatment, so that’s a barrier as well.”
Methadone costs $12 a day, according to Bruckner and Kirkpatrick, and while some insurances cover treatment using methadone, others do not, according to Bruckner.
While poverty plays into these barriers, there have been some strides to help the cost of opioid use disorder treatment become more bearable.
Both Medicare and Medicaid cover the cost of methadone, and Bruckner said Alliance Recovery Center is working on accepting employer-based insurances to cover their treatments.
Community concern
Tracking where fentanyl is coming from has become increasingly harder as opioids are coming into counties already laced with fentanyl, according to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.
Barnett said ACCPD has been working to target high-level fentanyl traffickers and disrupt the supply while working with the community to raise awareness.
They have also partnered with the Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office to educate people on resources as well as the dangers of the opioid epidemic, according to Barnett.
“The more resources, the more community input you can get to address any problem, but particularly this problem, is better,” Barnett said.
Kirkpatrick said resources like those he’s seen on the West Coast don’t exist in all of Northeast Georgia, and the resources they do have operate on an “incredibly small scale.”
“Looking at research and looking at actual patients, [methadone] is actually a very effective treatment,” Anwar said.
Anwar said some believe that treating opioid use disorder with another opioid can be ineffective, but she hopes that policymakers will take their research into consideration when implementing future policy.
“I think probably the main issue that we’ve been working on the most is just the stigma on methadone use because there’s a lot of ignorance about it. So I would just encourage people to do some research, to call the clinics, to even tour the clinics so they see it’s not what they think it is,” Bruckner said.