A fundraiser to purchase a new home for Taeden Johnson, a 12-year-old Athens native who lost his mother, sister and grandmother in a house fire in January, will take place on Sept. 4, at East Athens Community Park. Johnson lives with his surviving grandmother.

Participants can buy numbered footballs for $20 each. Organizers plan to drop the footballs around a target, with the one landing closest winning a cash prize. The event was inspired by Johnson’s love of the sport, said organizers Shae Johnson and Shandra Smith.

Following the loss of his family members, Johnson moved into a small cottage with his surviving grandmother, Smith said. Johnson and his grandmother are now hoping to move into a larger home. While they have already financed a home, Smith said the proceeds raised by the event will go towards covering the $18,000 down payment.

“We really think that we can help him, so we are humbled that they chose to work with us, and we hope that we can get them in a new home,” Smith said.

Prior to this event, the Athens community raised more than $250,000 to go towards Johnson’s future education and trust fund. The NFL also gifted Johnson tickets to the 2021 Super Bowl.