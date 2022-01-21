When the pandemic storm seemed to calm down, Athenians believed they had seen the last of COVID-19. Many people stopped wearing masks, vaccination numbers plateaued and cases remained low. However, weeks later a highly transmissible variant began making its way across the globe, creating a dangerous blanket over our nation, state, county and university. Its name? Omicron.
Due to a low vaccination percentage among the residents of Athens and multiple high transmission events within the last week, health care providers are facing a large surge in hospitalizations and positive COVID-19 cases spurred by the omicron variant. Health experts emphasize that vaccines and boosters still provide the best protection against all variants of COVID-19, including omicron.
Despite the vaccines’ protection, two years into the pandemic, the Athens health care frontline continues to fight the latest surge, which is driven mostly by the unvaccinated.
The Athens Clarke-County frontline
The first health care employees were vaccinated against COVID-19 in December 2020 to a chorus of applause in New York City and throughout the world. Despite their hard work and sacrifices, many health care professionals are burnt out, overworked and traumatized.
Due to omicron, the first week of January saw about one million cases reported in the U.S., and numbers continue to stay high.
“Our staff is tired. The last two years have been exhausting. COVID has not replaced the normal health needs of our community, it has added to them. People are still having heart attacks, strokes, cancer and other serious conditions,” said Dr. Jason Smith, regional chief medical officer at St. Mary’s hospital, in an email to The Red & Black.
Much like the rest of the U.S., hospitals and clinics in Athens-Clarke County have been overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients and a surge of positive case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Releasing statements, pushing vaccine advocacy measures and handling testing shortages seem to have become an overwhelming and repetitive pattern through each surge.
“Remember that Omicron is even more contagious than earlier strains. It spreads easily through tiny droplets that hang in the air after we exhale. You can start exhaling virus particles 1-2 days before you feel any symptoms, which means you can spread the disease to others before you feel sick,” Smith said. “And COVID remains dangerous. While only a small fraction of patients die of COVID, many patients experience long-term effects that can reduce their quality of life.”
According to a study released by scientists from South Africa’s Western Cape Province, the omicron variant is less severe compared to the delta variant even for the unvaccinated. Those who are vaccinated are less likely to get severe COVID-19 illness causing hospitalization or death.
From Jan. 2-8, about 1% of COVID-19 cases in the southeastern U.S. were delta variant cases and 99% were omicron cases, according to the CDC.
Across the state and in Athens, there has been a “rapid and significant surge” in COVID-19 cases, according to a joint email statement from Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and St. Mary’s Health Care System.
“Collectively, the health care systems have experienced 100 to 200 percent increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations,” the joint statement said.
Clinics in Athens have also been affected by an influx in patients, high case numbers and testing shortages. They’ve been forced to adapt their services and enforce mandates for safety.
“In August, we made a decision that to keep our patients and our staff and our donors safe, we were going to strongly encourage, if not make mandatory getting vaccinated as a condition to come to the clinic. So all of our staff are doubly vaccinated and have had their boosters, we lost maybe 10% of patients who just flat-out refuse to get vaccinated,” said Paige Cummings, executive director of Athens Nurses Clinic.
Nearly half of Athens-Clarke County residents continue to resist getting vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, as of Jan. 13, only 48% of the county’s population has received both primary doses. In comparison, approximately 5.6 million Georgians have been fully vaccinated, or about 54% of the state. The U.S. has a current full vaccination rate of 62%.
The vaccines have undoubtedly been shown to increase protection against past variants of COVID-19, such as the delta variant, versus being unvaccinated. For the omicron variant, scientists and government officials are encouraging the public to receive their booster shots five months after their second primary dose if they received Pfizer or Moderna. If an individual received the Johnson & Johnson primary dose, they are encouraged to get boosted two months after.
Due to the high transmissibility of the omicron variant, there has been an increase in the demand for testing. This has caused testing shortages across ACC and the nation. Many people are frustrated as they try to find out if they’re positive or negative because of long queues at testing centers and a lack of at-home tests. It’s also caused COVID-19 data to lag.
“We do not have enough capacity to provide tests to those with mild symptoms or no symptoms. If you are sick, you can always seek care at our Emergency Departments, but currently, we reserve testing for those who need to be admitted,” Smith said.
Infections numbers emerge
COVID-19 cases more than tripled at UGA during the week of Jan. 3-9 compared to the previous week, according to the university’s reporting system. UGA reported 804 new cases — about 550 more than the previous week.
The surveillance testing positivity rate increased during the week of Jan. 3-7 to 13.33% compared to 11.69% two weeks ago. However, for the week of Dec. 27-Jan. 2, no positivity rate was recorded.
Cases transmitted through late winter break, the national championship and the celebration parade along with in-person classes returning, are still unknown. It takes several days for the virus to make its way up an individual’s nasal cavity to be tested via swab. It is possible that cases will continue to increase for the next one to two weeks.
From Jan. 7-12, the county reported 1,552 new confirmed cases, compared to 1,284 cases from Jan. 1-6, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate was 34.3%. The World Health Organization recommends communities maintain a positivity rate below 5%.
“We are asking the community to seek care at the most appropriate medical facility for their condition and seek COVID-19 testing at primary care locations, public health and mass testing sites or use at home kits,” said Sarah Teach, Piedmont’s spokesperson. “This will help keep the Emergency Rooms less crowded for those seeking examination and treatment for medical emergencies, not for routine COVID-19 testing or mild symptoms.”
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — increased compared to the previous week. As of Jan. 12, there were 259 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, compared to 208 on Jan. 5.
“COVID admissions across our system are up roughly 13 times over the levels we saw before the Thanksgiving holidays. Our numbers continue to rise, as do admissions across our state and region,” Dr. Smith from St. Mary’s said. “While studies show omicron is less likely to cause serious illness than previous strains, the higher transmissibility and, thus, the higher case volumes make higher numbers of hospitalized patients more likely.”
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, Georgia’s hospitals had about 12% of their intensive care unit beds left for sick patients as of Jan. 13. The percentage of intensive care unit beds left in Region E was about 5%.
Clinics, which are smaller than hospitals, are helping symptomatic patients outside because they are not allowed to enter the facilities.
“So we have had some patients over the past maybe two months who have had some COVID-like symptoms and have tested and it’s a breakthrough omicron,” said Paige Cummings from Athens Nurses Clinic. “So you can’t come into this building if you have symptoms so we will go down and check you out in your car to see what’s going on.”
According to research conducted by the United Kingdom Health Security Agency, real-world data from the U.K. revealed that Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccinations are only approximately 10% effective at avoiding symptomatic infection from omicron 20 weeks after the second dose. The study indicated that the initial two dosages still give protection against serious sickness.
Booster doses are up to 75% effective in avoiding symptomatic illness, according to the study.
The disparities data
With COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations increasing, racial and ethnic disparities are still prominent.
According to DPH, as of Jan. 16 there had been 726,010 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state amongst individuals who identify as white. Compared to more than a third of that statistic, about 494,756 confirmed cases belonged to those who identify as Black.
About 48,900 hospitalizations have occurred in Georgia due to COVID-19 amongst patients who identify as white as of Jan. 16. In comparison, 39,964 hospitalizations occurred amongst individuals who identify as Black.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2021 60.2% — around 6.5 million — Georgia residents identified as white. Only 32.6% — a little over half the number of white individuals — identified as Black.
Advocacy measures to assist all residents have been at the forefront of local hospitals.
“We continue to use our blog and social media platforms to educate about COVID, omicron, and the ‘3 Ws’ – wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands ... please get vaccinated. Vaccination plus a booster continues to provide the best protection against all known strains of COVID, including omicron,” Dr. Smith said.