Herschel Walker, Republican nominee for Georgia's U.S. Senate seat, lost to Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the Dec. 6 runoff election.
A watch party was held for Walker and his supporters at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The Red & Black attempted to contact Walker’s team multiple times and were denied access to the Dec. 6 watch party.
Before results were counted, Darlys Walker and Cindy Stokes, who attended the watch party, voiced their support for the Republican nominee and explained why they voted for him in the runoff.
Darlys Walker referenced the division in Georgia and her support of Herschel Walker’s stance against abortion.
“I just think it's time for a change. We've got to get people more together and less of the division between the parties and we need to have that extra vote. I mean, that's my feeling,” Darlys Walker said.
Stokes and Daryls Walker both mentioned Warnock’s political advertisements about Walker and said that Walker was “obliterated” by them, while he chose to not do the same to his Democratic opponent.
The ad Darlys Walker referenced portrays Herschel Walker’s ex-wife sharing how he allegedly abused and threatened her. Daryls Walker said the interview featured was from 20 years ago and that “people change, I mean, we all do things as kids that we wouldn't do as adults.”
Stokes and Darlys Walker further emphasized their support of Herschel Walker and his character, having both met the Republican nominee on various occasions.
“I'm a Republican, so of course, I'm going to vote for Herschel, but he's just a good man. I like what he represents,” Stokes said.