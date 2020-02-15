The owner of Hedges On Broad and 100 Proof bars has been indicted by an Athens-Clarke County grand jury on charges of rape and kidnapping, according to an indictment filed in Athens-Clarke County Superior Court on Feb. 11.

David Ellis Ippisch was arrested on Nov. 26, 2019 on charges of kidnapping, sexual battery, rape and two charges of battery.

On Dec. 18, 2019, he was denied bail by Western Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Eric Norris on the grounds that although Ippisch was not a flight risk, it was likely a felony would be committed if he was granted bail, he posed a risk of influencing witnesses and he posed a risk to the community or witnesses.

Ippisch’s arrest was the result of an Athens-Clarke County Police Department investigation into a reported sexual assault at Hedges On Broad on Nov. 24, 2019.

An ACCPD report obtained by The Red & Black through an open records request was also filed on Dec. 11, 2019. It listed Ippisch as the suspect in a separate alleged rape that occured at his residence, 909 Broad Street, in October 2018.

The Red & Black is looking into the charges for which Ippisch was arrested for but not indicted on.

Check back at redandblack.com and follow @redandblack on Twitter for updates.