A part of College Station Road is closed indefinitely after a water main break on June 28 damaged the roadway, according to a notice from Athens-Clarke County Government.
The westbound traffic from North Oconee Access Road to Loop 10 is closed while eastbound traffic remains open. Westbound traffic from Research Drive is permitted only for River’s Crossing Complex, Water Reclamation Facility, Greenway Parking and UGA Park and Ride.
After the main break occurred, a preliminary inspection found underground voids running along the closed stretch of the road. A geotechnical firm is expected to produce a full report by July 13 and Athens-Clarke County officials hope the road will be repaired and open by Aug. 12, the day University of Georgia students move into the dorms.