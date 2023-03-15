Part of South Milledge Avenue south of East Campus Road and State Route 15 near the University of Georgia campus will be closed on Wednesday to clear power lines and complete tree maintenance, according to a press release from the Georgia Department of Transportation. The road will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or until the work is complete.
According to the release, detours will be set up by GDOT, with southbound traffic rerouted to inner loop state route 10 to exit 18, to then proceed east on SR 10 Atlanta Highway to SR 15, and northbound traffic rerouted to outer loop state route 10 to exit eight, to then proceed to SR 15.
The release said drivers should watch for advance warning signs alerting them of detours, and be prepared to stop and obey road crews and traffic control devices. Law enforcement will also assist in traffic control and video surveillance for added safety.