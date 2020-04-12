Patricia Yager wasn’t sure she wanted to run again for the District 4 seat of the Clarke County Board of Education until the qualifying deadline hit.
Fifteen minutes before qualifying closed, she submitted her name to keep the position. Less than a year into the job, she didn’t want to leave the work unfinished.
“I feel like I’m doing something useful and actually helping,” Yager said. “It’s valuable work, and when no one else stepped up, it triggered me to say, ‘OK, I can do this.’”
Yager is running unopposed for the District 4 seat, which she was appointed to in August 2019 after Jared Bybee resigned in June 2019 because his wife took a job in California.
She serves on the government relations committee, policy committee and property committee. She’s also the board’s representative on the community oversight committee for Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax projects — a role she’s enjoyed.
“Those are the most rubber-meets-the-road conversations,” Yager said about the SPLOST discussions. “These are taxpayer dollars that help us improve the schools. All those decisions are really vital.”
She also appreciates the work the board has done making sure students of all backgrounds have opportunities to succeed in education. She hopes to help further policy decisions that promote equity and supports what Xernona Thomas has done while serving as interim superintendent.
“I have been so very impressed with her during the past few months, especially with her thoughtful and careful response to COVID-19,” Yager said. “She has shown a great deal of heart and strength, clearly caring very much for all the kids, as well as the teachers and staff of the district.”
As a professor of marine science at the University of Georgia, Yager also wants to see more funding and improvements to science education in Clarke County.
Before she served on the board, she spent three-and-a-half years on the Cedar Shoals Local School Governance Team, during which she also championed for “curiosity-driven” science education.
“What do you not know? How do we know what we know?” Yager said these are the questions that stirred her own love for science.
The local school governance teams function similar to the board of education, Yager said, but for one specific school. The principal, three staff members, three parents, three community members and one student make up the team.
Board of Education President LaKeisha Gantt said Yager has added valuable perspective about these teams for the rest of the board.
Yager was a parent representative. Her youngest son is a sophomore at Cedar Shoals High School right now, and her oldest son graduated from there and now attends the University of Notre Dame.
Yager said multiple neighbors and colleagues asked her to apply for the District 4 position at the start of this academic year, which is how she found herself serving the larger Clarke County School District community.
Yager said she has faced a steep learning curve since starting the position and didn’t want to walk away right after getting her bearings.
“Most of us, interestly enough, are still learning,” Gantt said. “From my opportunity of working with Dr. Yager and everyone, there’s been an eagerness to learn and to get caught up. It takes a lot of commitment.”
In Yager’s next term, she wants to create a more organized relationship between the two organizations for whom she works — UGA and CCSD.
Yager said there are a lot of Mary Frances Early College of Education professors and others at UGA working with the school district, but there’s not a coordinated list of everything going on so no one knows about specific projects happening.
Though she expected someone else to put their name in for the position considering the community upheaval regarding the school board in the past couple months, she’s glad she doesn’t have to campaign.
“I’m just a mom, a scientist, and a citizen of Athens for over 20 years who cares about the public schools in our community,” Yager said. “I am doing this job as a service to all the kids in Athens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.