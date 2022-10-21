While walking to the Office of Global Engagement on June 15, University of Georgia employee Elena Lopez Ko said they noticed white supremacist propaganda near the Terry College of Business.
“I was walking to work, so this happened in the morning — maybe before seven-ish in the morning,” Lopez Ko said. “And I noticed that there was the sticker there. And it was Patriot Front, and the sticker had ‘America First’ on it.”
The Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit organization that fights for civil rights, classifies Patriot Front as a white nationalist hate group.
Lopez Ko wasn’t the only person over the summer to notice this type of signage around town.
Josh Edwards, assistant manager at the Athens-Clarke County Government office, received information from a person in August that a neo-Nazi sign had been placed on city hall property.
“I was standing outside of city hall and somebody had placed a sign somewhere around city hall and the resident came and gave it to me to dispose of,” Edwards said. “It was not a group I was familiar with, but the sign did reference a group. And when the resident handed it to me, they shared that this was a neo-Nazi group.”
Behind the organization
Patriot Front is a white supremacist organization that formed from the neo-Nazi group, Vanguard America, in 2017 after the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
“Patriot Front justifies its ideology of hate and intolerance under the guise of preserving the ethnic and cultural origins of its members’ European ancestors,” according to the Anti-Defamation League’s website.
Morgan Moon, an investigative reporter for the ADL Center of Extremism, said Patriot Front uses signs, stickers and stencils as propaganda tools to recruit new members, amplify its beliefs and intimidate members of marginalized groups.
“Sometimes white supremacist propaganda — or any kind of propaganda — will be placed where there is a perceived enemy,” Moon said. “So, some white supremacists will put very explicit neo-Nazi antisemitic propaganda in bags with rocks and throw it on the lawns of individuals that they know to be Jewish or a minority. They’ll put propaganda on synagogues and multicultural centers and LGBTQ community centers, etc.”
The ADL said the organization places propaganda around college campuses to recruit students. Rather than explicit or recognizable neo-Nazi imagery, Patriot Front stickers are likely to show nationalist imagery and slogans like “United We Stand,” “America First,” “Better Dead Than Red,” “Reclaim America” and “Two Parties, One Tyranny.”
“This is meant as a tactic to not deter people,” Moon said. “Rather, they want to recruit and bring in a larger segment of the population that otherwise might be turned around from that more explicit swastika imagery.”
Patriot Front is looking mainly to recruit young white men, with most members being in their early 20s, Moon said.
“A lot of Patriot rhetoric is this idea of a warrior culture,” Moon said. “So, they’re doing a lot of these physical trainings in these demonstrations. It’s really focused on the young warrior, and a lot of their propaganda and stuff kind of plays on that.”
A broader impact
According to Moon and the ADL, Patriot Front is responsible for the majority of white supremacist propaganda in the U.S., averaging 14 pieces a day. Recent data from the Center on Extremism indicates that at least 144 incidents of white supremacist propaganda have been distributed in Georgia since the start of 2022 — the majority of these can be attributed to Patriot Front. There have been at least 12 instances of the organization placing propaganda in Athens.
Moon provided further insight on these numbers.
“That’s not counting 144 pieces of propaganda, but rather distribution,” she said. “So let’s say, I put up 81 pieces of propaganda in Athens tomorrow. That’s one incident.”
The ADL’s Hate, Extremism, Antisemitism and Terrorism, or HEAT Map, tracks cases of propaganda distribution, antisemitic incidents, white supremacist events, extremist murders and more.
The HEAT Map has recorded four antisemitic incidents in Athens since the start of the year. It was last updated in June. These incidents included a swastika and racist comment found near a UGA building, a white supremacist numeric symbol etched in a UGA bathroom, a swastika found on a door of a Jewish student’s off-campus apartment and individuals associated with the antisemitic network Goyim Defense League harassed a restaurant with antisemitic and homophobic comments.
The SPLC’s Hate Map identified Patriot Front as one of the 24 hate groups in Georgia during 2021. While there are no hate groups based specifically in Athens, Patriot Front has an active presence across Georgia through its Network Six chapter, Moon said.
“Even though they might not be placing propaganda within the state, they [Network Six] traveled to other states to participate in Patriot Front activities,” Moon said.
Counteracting hate
Moon encourages people who come across white supremacist propaganda to report their sightings to police and community organizations.
“It’s really important for community members to report this to law enforcement, because it’s helpful for law enforcement to know what groups are active on the grounds,” Moon said.
After seeing Patriot Front’s sticker on campus in June, Lopez Ko said they were told by UGA Police to call the Facilities Management Division instead of taking the sticker down themselves.
“I found [it] kind of dismissive,” Lopez Ko said. “We see these all over town and now on campus, and I’d rather I take it down before a bunch of students see it.”
Lopez Ko also reported their sighting to the SPLC and the ADL, saying that the latter was quick to respond.
“It’s really easy,” Lopez Ko said. “I reported an incident — what happened, the date of the incident, how we can help — and then they emailed me back asking for more information.”
Moon also said that people should not let propaganda from extremist organizations convince them that the majority of their community shares the same ideas.
“It’s important for the community to come together in some of these incidents and say that they’re not going to stand for this rhetoric and this imagery, and speak up for those individuals that are being targeted and intimidated by these tactics,” Moon said.