Dr. Paul Broun, a physician and former congressman, will run in 2022 to represent Georgia’s 10th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to a Wednesday press release from his office.

Rep. Jody Hice, who currently holds the seat, announced last week that he will run for the seat of Georgia secretary of state, leaving his current congressional seat up for grabs in the 2022 election.

Georgia’s 10th Congressional District takes up a large portion of the central eastern part of the state and includes some suburban areas of Atlanta. The southern half of Athens-Clarke County is also included in the 10th District.

Broun previously represented the district from 2007 until 2015.

“When I left Washington in 2015, it was bad. It is much worse today,” Broun said in the press release.

He believes that voters will “know what he will do because he never voted for a tax hike, omnibus bill or debt ceiling increase,” according to the press release.

During his tenure as Representative, Broun chaired the Science, Space and Technology Committee’s Subcommittee on Investigations and Oversight.

Broun has pledged to use this position “to investigate the origins of COVID-19 and the public health response to it” if he is elected, according to the press release.

“I will expose and block the liberal agenda with every fiber of my being. I did it before, and I will do it again,” Broun said.