Editor’s note: The Red & Black is using initials or first names of protesters instead of their full names in this story to maintain their privacy.
Peaceful protesters stood with signs demonstrating against police violence for the fourth consecutive day in downtown Athens. Thursday also coincided with George Floyd’s funeral and the first day of the trial of the accused murderers of Ahmaud Arbery.
On Sunday, around 2,000 people marched through downtown Athens to protest police violence. The deaths of Floyd, who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for eight minutes, and Arbery, who was shot by two white men while on a run in Brunswick, Georgia, have inspired protests against police violence nationwide.
The peaceful protests were started by C.S., a senior at the University of Georgia. She said that peaceful protests were important to stand against police violence.
“To be out here to be peaceful is really what it’s all about, because it doesn’t make sense to meet violence with violence and expect change,” C.S. said. “I think a peaceful protest has had more power and impact than the police hurting us.”
She said the end of Sunday’s protest, when Athens-Clarke County Police Chief Cleveland Spruill ordered the use of tear gas to disperse protesters from the Arch, was a show of excessive force by the police. C.S. said Spruill should be more engaged with the community of Athens.
“Come address the people as a person that just wears a badge, not as a badge,” C.S. said.
The group assembled around the Soldiers’ Monument, which lists the names of Confederate soldiers from Athens. The removal of the monument, which on Thursday bore faded graffiti from Sunday’s protest, has been a topic of conversation in Athens for years.
C.S. said while she’s glad the monument won’t stand in the center of the busy intersection anymore, it should be destroyed instead of moved to another location.
“Moving it doesn’t really respect the notion of progressive freedom and safety and unity,” C.S. said. “If you’re going to simply move the monument, you should move Baldwin Hall from on top of a slave graveyard.”
Many cars honked in support of the protest as they drove down Broad Street Thursday, but the protest has encountered opponents during the week. C.S. said she has had to de-escalate multiple situations where people came up to the protesters and attempted to engage them in a fight.
On Thursday, some cars that drove by cursed at the protesters or made rude gestures from their cars. C.S. said for every couple of negative comments the protesters receive, they get a thousand honks of support.
COVID-19 is also a concern for the protesters. Recommended social distancing guidelines, such as staying 6 feet apart and staying out of crowded areas, are difficult to follow when many protesters stand in the same area. C.S. said the group wears face masks and sanitizes the area often.
SupaheavyFunk, a local musician, performed a ’50s and ’60s-inspired show during the protest. He said he wanted his performance to draw positive attention to the protest.
“It’s not only black people being hurt, there are innocent white people being hurt too, you know,” he said. “But the topic at hand is the black lives.”
Protesters held many different signs condemning police violence and referencing those who have been affected by it.
“[I’m protesting because] it’s the obviously correct thing to do. If you don’t see a problem with our criminal justice system, then you’re either willfully ignoring it or just stupid,” said Maggie, a senior international affairs major who was at the protest.
C.S. said she will be attending the protest on Saturday planned by the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement and that she hopes the peaceful protests help people to “cool off” before the large march.
“I hope more and more people come [to the peaceful protests] before Saturday’s protest so that they don’t come to that protest angry,” C.S. said. “I think they should peacefully stand in solidarity and cool off about the situation before going to Saturday’s protest.”
