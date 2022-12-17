A man from Bogart, Georgia, was walking in the northbound lane on Cleveland Road when a driver in a 2013 Toyota Sequoia traveling in the same lane hit him at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
The 44-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died from injuries sustained from the crash. The accident is the eleventh fatal motor vehicle crash of the year in Athens, the release said.
Police are still investigating the crash. According to the release, anyone with information can contact Senior Police Officer Dustin Tilley at 762-400-7355, or email at dustin.tilley@accgov.com.