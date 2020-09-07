The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a traffic crash that occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sept. 6 and left a pedestrian dead, according to a Sept. 7 press release.
Donna McCune, a 54-year-old Athens resident, was struck by several vehicles while attempting to cross Commerce Road, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report. This was the tenth fatal crash that the county has seen this year, according to the release
“We urge all citizens to use caution when crossing the roadway, and especially during hours of darkness or when there is no crosswalk present,” said ACCPD Traffic Unit Commander Lt. Jon McIlvaine.
The ACCPD asks that anyone who may have witnessed or may have information regarding the crash to contact Traffic Officer Zach Compton at 706-400-7377.
