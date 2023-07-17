A pedestrian was hit and killed on Atlanta Highway near Old Monroe Road on Friday evening, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release.
Initial investigation indicates that the pedestrian attempted to cross the highway and was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The pedestrian was not at an intersection or crosswalk at the time, the release said.
ACCPD officers attempted life-saving measures before the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to the release.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Senior Police Officer Trotter at 762-400-7326 or at james.trotter@accgov.com.