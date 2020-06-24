A man was struck by two vehicles on West Broad Street while walking in the far left lane of the roadway on June 24 at about 12:30 a.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department news release.
The man is in critical condition after suffering serious head injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to the release.
The man was struck by a Toyota RAV4 traveling in the same lane while he was walking on West Broad Street, according to the release. The driver of the RAV4 turned his car around and positioned the vehicle in an attempt to protect the man from oncoming traffic after the collision.
A vehicle drove around the RAV4 and struck the man a second time. The second vehicle fled the scene, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact Senior Police Officer Vincent Schill at 762-400-7092 or call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.
