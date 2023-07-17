A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run and found lying near Branch Street and Old Winterville Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release.
An officer was flagged down in regards to the pedestrian. The victim was unable to give specific details about the incident or the vehicle involved, the release said. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officer First Class Cameron at 762-400-7191 or at caleb.cameron@accgov.com.