A truck struck a person walking across Atlanta Highway at 3:35 a.m. Thursday, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release. The person later died due to injuries sustained in the crash.
The victim, Sidney James Batchelor, 69, from Toccoa, was walking from the RaceTrac parking lot toward Perimeter Inn Athens when a commercial box truck collided with him, according to the release.
The truck driver stayed at the scene, according to the release. The Motor Carrier Compliance Division was called to inspect the commercial truck. No charges have been filed “pending the outcome of the accident investigation.”
This was the fifth fatal vehicle crash of 2020, according to the release.
