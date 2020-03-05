A 78-year-old man died after being hit by a car on West Broad Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
The victim, Carl Lyle Freeman of Greensboro, was walking north across the street when a 2001 Ford Ranger traveling westbound struck him. Freeman died on the scene, according to the release.
It was raining at the time of the collision and the scene was not well lit. Investigators believe Freeman was walking from the FedEx store toward Cadence Bank, according to the release.
The crash is under further investigation and none of the involved parties are affiliated with the University of Georgia. This is the third fatal crash in 2020, according to the release.
