A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police.
The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
Initial investigation indicates that a 2015 Chevrolet Impala struck the pedestrian in the northbound lane of Cedar Shoals Drive, where the pedestrian was walking. The pedestrian died as a result of injuries sustained from the crash, according to the release.
This accident marks the eighth fatal vehicle crash of 2022 in Athens-Clarke County, the release said.
Investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Senior Police Officer Lewis at 706-400-7169, or via email at joey.lewis@acc.gov.