Demolition started on the Phi Kappa Tau house on West Broad Street Friday morning to make room for a new student housing development.
The development, set to be completed in fall 2024, will be mixed-use and consist of 342 units and 750 total beds, according to Urbanize Atlanta. It will replace the Courtyard Marriott hotel on N. Finley Street, surface parking and the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity house.
Lincoln Ventures, an Austin, Texas-based developer, will then begin construction on its 600,000 square foot development in June, Urbanize Atlanta said.
The complex will be seven stories tall and feature a coffee shop facing West Broad Street, Lincoln Ventures said. The development will feature a pool and wellness center, private study rooms, a study lounge, gym with yoga and spin studios, bike storage and a pet grooming station.
Full construction will proceed this summer. Due to concerns from the Athens-Clarke County government regarding the influx of student housing developments, the developer pledged to retain 10% of units, or 34 homes, to be designated as affordable housing, with rent for one-bedroom apartments being set at $1,100 a month and $1,200 for two-bedroom units, Urbanize Atlanta said.