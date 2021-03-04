Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center will open a mass vaccine clinic Thursday at its Oconee Health Campus. The clinic is one of three set up by Piedmont Healthcare –– the other two are located in Augusta and Columbus.
According to a press release from Piedmont Athens, the clinic is equipped to serve an estimated 750 eligible Piedmont patients per day. In order to be considered an eligible, a patient must have been seen at Piedmont Athens in the last 12 months and meet the current criteria set forth by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Starting Monday, the clinic will also roll out vaccinations to roughly 700 teachers and staff in the Oconee County School District. According to OCSD spokesperson Anisa Sullivan Jimenez, this also includes part-time teachers, coaches, cafeteria staff and custodians.
“We have many individuals who work with our students, and they're all eligible,” Sullivan Jimenez said.
Currently vaccinations are by appointment only, and according to Cindy Carmean, the director of operations at Piedmont Athens, not a drop goes to waste.
At the beginning of the day, the number of doses needed to fully vaccinate all patients with appointments is calculated so as not to prepare too many vials of the vaccine. If patients miss or cancel their appointment, Carmean said the clinic starts making calls to people in the area on a waitlist to get the vaccine.
“We keep a waitlist for people who are eligible, just in case. But again, it's very, very calculated all day long. We're gonna know if we're going to be over [the amount of necessary shots for the day] or not early into the hours of operation,” Carmean said.
The clinic itself is set up into five zones.
In zone five, the parking lot, patients follow signs to the north entrance of the building to park in the designated vaccine parking lot.
Zone one, the lobby in the north entrance, is where patients get their temperature taken and verify with the door supervisor that they’re on the list to be vaccinated.
“From there, you'd be directed to one of these three registration desks,” said Robert Cooper, a business development manager at Piedmont Athens.
“If you've already completed your [registration] form or your [online] check-in, go up and then have your information scanned in,” Cooper said, gesturing to the black clothed tables.
He noted that patients can use the MyChart app to check in online and save time during the registration process.
After completing the necessary check-in paperwork, patients are then led to zone two, the door to enter the vaccination room. The windows on the door are covered with black fabric.
Inside the room is zone three –– the vaccination booths. Each booth consists of a rectangular table, separated from the other booths by tall black curtains. The curtains are adorned with decorations in various themes –– Georgia Bulldogs, springtime and the Olympic games, to name a few.
In one outer space-themed booth, patients can look at colorful paper planets while getting their shot.
“We're trying to provide some privacy with the draping and have a little excitement in each of the booths in the areas for the patients as they come in. We want them to have a fun experience,” Carmean said.
She added that there will also be light music playing in the background during the operation hours.
After being vaccinated, patients walk to zone four, an open room with 25 spaced out chairs and a large white board at the front with the words, “How to Schedule a Second Dose” written in dry erase marker.
In this area, Piedmont Athens spokesperson Sydney Devine said patients will be monitored for approximately 15 minutes in case they have a reaction to the vaccine. The designated monitor will also circulate through the room to assist patients in scheduling an appointment to receive their second dose or a follow-up appointment if they’ve just received their second dose.
“We're gonna accomplish both of those things in this space,” Devine said.
The vaccination experience provides a moment of hope to patients, and health care workers share the sentiment.
“This is just an incredible thing we’re able to do for our community. We’re excited,” Carmean said.