In an amended Memorandum of Understanding and a $250,000 grant, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center has collaborated with and donated to Athens Technical College to support the Associate of Science in Nursing program.
With the program extension, the institution hopes to fulfill student demand and the community's need for Registered Nurses in the region. With the extension, the program will be able to accept up to 30 more students, bringing the total number of students to over 100 every year.
“We could not take as many students into our Nursing program without the support of Piedmont, and we are grateful they have been an outstanding partner with us dating back to 1997,” said ATC President Andrea Daniel. “Our college is currently renovating classroom and lab space to expand the program at the Walton Campus, and we are in the process of hiring four additional full-time instructors for this program.”
Since its beginning in 1983, the ASN program has graduated roughly 1,500 entry-level nurses. The Georgia Board of Nursing has given it full approval, and the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing has given it full accreditation
“The ASN program expansion to the Walton campus will meet a vital need in northeast Georgia as the region faces a critical nursing shortage amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lori Callahan, Nursing Program Chair. “Based on our exceptional nursing outcomes such as 97% program completion, 97% employment rate, and 98% NCLEX pass rate in 2021, our nursing program is partnering with local healthcare facilities to expand the successful nursing program.”