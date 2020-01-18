Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center will be holding a ceremony on Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. to celebrate the beginning of construction on a new patient tower, according to a PARMC news release.
Piedmont Athens Regional Board Chair Dr. David Sailors will be speaking at the ceremony, followed by Piedmont Athens Regional Chief Executive Officer Michael Burnett and Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz, according to the release.
The new patient tower will be replacing PARMC’s 1919 Tower, which was built 100 years ago and is the oldest section of the hospital.
Phase I of the medical center’s project, which began in October 2018, included constructing a new patient unit on the existing Patient Tower Two, which has since been completed. PARMC is in the process of transferring hospital areas from the old 1919 Tower to this new unit in preparation for demolition and construction, according to the release.
“Aside from new patient and staff areas, the new tower will include a retail pharmacy, café and resource center for patients and visitors,” the release said.
Construction on the new patient unit is expected to be completed in 2022.
