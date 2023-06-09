Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center provided 580 local high school student athletes with free sports physicals during its fifth annual sports physicals event on Wednesday, according to a press release.
Student athletes are required to complete a physical exam to be able to participate in high school sports. The Georgia High School Association requires the American Academy of Pediatrics Sports Physical Form, the release said. This includes a physical exam, vital sign assessment and orthopedic functional motor screening.
"Piedmont is a blessing to our school and community," L’Dreco Thomas, Cedar Shoal High School athletic director and head basketball coach, said in the release. "They provide a service, free athletic physicals, to our student athletes, which gives families that may not have the resources the chance to meet the requirement. It is very convenient for all of our athletes."
The physicals were conducted at Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine Outpatient Rehab. Fourteen physicians and physician assistants from Piedmont’s orthopedic and primary care offices, 15 athletic trainers, 14 nurses from the orthopedic practice and the hospital’s community education department, 14 physical therapists and physical therapy assistants and 12 front-office staff members assisted in administering the physicals, according to the release.
The event included 14 local schools, many of whom partner with the Orthopedic Sports Medicine Program for athletic training and other services.