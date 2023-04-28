On April 27, Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Gwinnett County Police Department and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force arrested Rasheed Scott, 38, of Atlanta, for his involvement in the April 26 shooting at North Avenue that left two minors injured, according to a press release from ACCPD.
Scott is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the release said.
The incident left a 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the arm and a five-year-old girl with an injury to her face that may have been the result of a gunshot wound, bullet fragment or shattered glass, according to the release.
The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact ACCPD.