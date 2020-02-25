The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has obtained warrants for a suspect in the rape of a University of Georgia student that occurred in the early morning Sunday, according to a Feb. 25 ACCPD press release.
Police investigators obtained warrants for Dionicio Guadarrama, 19, of Carnesville, for rape, aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery, according to the release.
According to a Feb. 24 ACCPD press release, the 20-year-old victim met the suspect and another person in the downtown area, and she accepted a ride from them. The assault occurred in the vehicle during the ride.
ACCPD is searching for Guadarrama, who may have fled the area. Police ask anyone with information on Guadarrama’s whereabouts to call the ACCPD at 706-546-5900 or call 911.
