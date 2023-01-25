On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23.
Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
He was also charged with misdemeanor battery-family violence for bruising the girl’s bicep and “causing abrasions” to her shins.
The girl told police that she lived with Thomas previously, and the two were planning to live together in Athens.
Thomas is currently a member of Georgia’s football team. On Jan. 23, UGA Athletics released a statement after his arrest.
"While we are limited in what we can say about the incident, the report is disappointing and not reflective of the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field," the statement said. "In addition to following internal Athletic Association policies, we will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”
Thomas — a transfer from Mississippi State University — was released on $1,850 in bonds the following afternoon. On Jan. 23, he posted a message on Facebook following his release.
“Y’all know I’m not that type of person I know better than that my momma taught me well!” Thomas wrote. “I’ll never EVER put my hands on a female Gots to get away from social media.”
The girl told police that she was arguing with Thomas — whom she described as her boyfriend — over an unidentified man Thomas had followed on Instagram. She left the dorm to go to the gym, though the two continued to argue via text. When the girl returned to the dorm — around 11:30 p.m. — the argument resumed, the report said.
According to the report, she told Thomas she wanted to leave, and he moved to the doorway, blocking her exit and telling her she couldn’t. She told him she wanted to call her mother, but he grabbed her phone and Apple Watch to stop her, according to her report. The argument then became physical, both Thomas and the girl told police.
Thomas and the girl proceeded into the East Campus Village hallway and the argument continued. A group of bystanders asked questions about the commotion, and they went back to the room out of fear that the police might be called, according to the report.
Thomas — a 6-foot-2 receiver out of Eufaula, Alabama — transferred to the team in December, after spending his first two years playing for Mississippi State. He and fellow newcomer Dominic Lovett figured to slot in immediately and offset some of the losses to the receiving corps, including that of Adonai “AD” Mitchell.