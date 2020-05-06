The Athens-Clarke County Police Department released a sketch of a person of interest in a home invasion on East Cloverhurst Avenue that occurred on May 2 at about 2 p.m., according to an ACCPD news release.
During the home invasion, a man entered the home of a University of Georgia student. The man demanded money and attacked her, causing her to lose consciousness, according to the release.
The man depicted in the sketch was seen in the area before the incident.
Anyone with information can call ACCPD Detective David Harrison at 762-400-7361 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775. Crime Stoppers is offering an award for any information that contributes to the arrest of the man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.