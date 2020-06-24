A man was shot on Berlin Street on June 23 at about 3:25 p.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department news release.
The man was treated for the serious but non-fatal gunshot wound at a local hospital, according to the release. A man has been charged with aggravated assault but officers have not taken the man into custody yet.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060 or call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.
