Brian Patterson, candidate for district attorney in Athens-Clarke and Oconee Counties, has two tabs on his website: “Meet Brian” and “Yard Signs”.
For a candidate like Patterson, political yard signs can help boost name recognition among voters in the Western Judicial Circuit. Besides that, yard signs have little effect on elections, according to two University of Georgia professors.
Joseph Watson is a professor of public affairs communications and a former appointee in the George W. Bush administration. He said television and digital advertising, while expensive, are more effective than yard signs.
“Yard signs are a colossal headache for campaigns,” Watson said. “David Axelrod, who ran President [Barack] Obama's campaign once quipped about, can we please just stop talking about yard signs? I mean, it's a nuisance for people that are at the top of campaigns. In part because it's a lot of effort, a lot of logistical effort for little or negligible return.”
According to a study led by Columbia University professor Donald Green, yard signs influence election results by an average of 1.7 percentage points.
A study like that needs context, UGA political science professor Jeffrey Glas said. The issue is hard to test empirically, he said, because individuals living in an area without signs could drive to the other side of town and see signs.
Glas worked as a campaign consultant in elections across six different states until 2012. He always made sure to limit spending on signs.
“When you're running for [U.S. House of Representatives] and you're working on setting up gubernatorial campaigns and things like that, that's not far enough down the ballot for campaign yard signs to actually matter,” Glas said.
This year, Georgia voters likely already know who is running for president and the two open Senate seats. Georgia football fans see “like 10 David Perdue and 10 Jon Ossoff ads” while tuning in for a game, Glas said.
Local candidates don’t have the money to buy that many television advertisements. Their campaigns typically spend their time contacting potential voters over the phone or in person, a practice known as canvassing.
Kyle Patel, field director for Democratic Georgia House candidate Mokah Jasmine Johnson, said signs are more for voter morale than for spreading awareness.
“We give signs to people because they’re excited,” Patel said. “But it’s not something we push because they also cost money. Canvassing is really the most effective way. We’ve been doing socially-distance canvassing.”
Signs are also liable to be stolen or destroyed. Gordon Rhoden, chairman of the ACC Republican Party, said in September that he received several complaints from supporters about stolen signs. A David Perdue sign on Milledge Avenue near the UGA softball and soccer stadiums was cut in half in October. A few days later, it was replaced.
Five political campaign signs for Democratic candidates were stolen from residences on Riverdale Drive and University Circle in October, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
For a candidate like Patterson, the trouble might be worth it, Watson said.
“If I go in to vote and I'm thinking, Okay, I'm looking at the list of candidates for this particular office,” Watson said. “And I see Brian Patterson. I may not know who Brian Patterson is as that voter at that moment, but I know I've seen Brian Patterson signs so I know that name. So if I know Brian Patterson and I don't know the other candidates, I'm more apt to vote for someone.”
