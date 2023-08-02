A portion of South Finley Street running from Baxter Street to Cloverhurst Avenue is going to be renamed Linnentown Lane after the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission approved the change Tuesday evening.
The name change — which the commission voted in favor of unanimously — marks a continuation of Athens’ efforts to recognize the damage caused by the destruction of Linnentown. Linnentown was a Black neighborhood the University of Georgia razed in the 1960s as part of an urban renewal project. Creswell, Russell and Brumby halls are built on its former site.
District 2 Commissioner Melissa Link said during the vote that by renaming the street, she hopes to pay tribute to the legacy of Linnentown and its residents.
“We’ve already had this community erased, we need to ensure that these stories are told into perpetuity,” Link said. “A named street will continue to tell the story of this community, and hopefully allow us to learn from our mistakes and honor those who came before us.”
While an official date for the renaming is not set yet, the commission expressed during the meeting that they’d like to host a ceremony to unveil the new sign. City Manager Blaine Williams said at the meeting that he is going to work on setting a date for the name change and look into organizing a ceremony.