The Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a report of gunfire on Carriage Court at around 9:37 p.m. on July 22.
Upon arrival, officers found a pregnant woman, 24-year-old Auriel Callaway, with a gunshot wound, according to an ACCPD news release.
According to the release, officers provided care and EMS transported Callaway to a local hospital, where she was succumbed to the wound and died.
ACCPD detectives are investigating the homicide and urge anyone with information to contact Detective Scott Black (706-613-3330, ext 798) or Detective Paul Johnson (706-613-3330, ext 522.)
