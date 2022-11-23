The Athens-Clarke County Government will close the survey for community feedback on the Prince Avenue pilot project installation on Nov. 23, according to the ACC Government website.
The pilot project began in September, altering the section of Prince Avenue from just east of North Milledge Avenue to Pulaski Street, changing it from a four-lane street to a three-lane street with one vehicle lane in each direction, a designated turn lane, two separate lanes for bicyclists and other safety features, according to the website.
The project is part of a larger initiative to improve infrastructure on Prince Avenue, from Sunset Drive to Pulaski Street. The initiative is based on previous studies regarding traffic safety, with $350,000 being allocated to the pilot project for up to 180 days by the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission.
The final decision on whether changes are finalized will be made by consulting community feedback and data collected during the pilot period.
The survey asks participants about their personal experiences with the changes and how they view the purported increases in safety and efficiency. Background information on the project can be found here.
The survey can be viewed here.