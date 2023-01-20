A private celebration of life will be held for Devin Willock in Athens on Saturday morning, according to a release from the University of Georgia Athletic Department.
According to the release, members of the Georgia football program, student athletes, coaches, staff and UGA administration will be in attendance.
A public celebration of life will be held honoring Willock on Jan. 27 in Englewood, New Jersey. The celebration service will be held at Community Baptist Church of Englewood, located at 224 First St. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and the celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m., the release said.
Anyone interested in supporting the Willock family is encouraged to do so by giving to their verified GoFundMe account.