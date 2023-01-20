220416_JAG_GDay_001.jpg

Georgia outside linebacker Devin Willock (77) speaks with a coaching staff member during warm ups. The University of Georgia football team took to the field for the annual spring football game, G-Day, on April 16, 2022, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)

A private celebration of life will be held for Devin Willock in Athens on Saturday morning, according to a release from the University of Georgia Athletic Department. 

According to the release, members of the Georgia football program, student athletes, coaches, staff and UGA administration will be in attendance. 

Flowers and signs sit at the gates of Sanford Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in memory of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and football recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a car accident. (Photo/John James)

A public celebration of life will be held honoring Willock on Jan. 27 in Englewood, New Jersey. The celebration service will be held at Community Baptist Church of Englewood, located at 224 First St. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and the celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m., the release said. 

Anyone interested in supporting the Willock family is encouraged to do so by giving to their verified GoFundMe account. 

