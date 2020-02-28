The Athens-Clarke County Legislative Review Committee accepted a motion to send a draft ordinance to the Mayor and Commission that would change the way businesses that serve alcohol must operate.
Under the drafted ordinance, employees of establishments that serve alcohol would be required to complete a training course for alcohol intervention procedures and receive a handling permit from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
A person who has been convicted of certain crimes, including using or manufacturing a fake ID, two or more DUIs, or underage possession of alcohol would be ineligible to obtain a permit for five years after conviction, according to the draft ordinance.
A permit application would also require proof of legal resident status for at least one year, according to the draft ordinance.
A handling permit would cost $30, and the receipt for this fee would constitute a temporary permit valid for five business days after filing the application along with a fingerprint card, completed training program and payment of the fee, according to the draft ordinance.
Handling permits would expire after one year under the draft ordinance. Permit holders would then submit a renewal application in advance to the ACCPD or its designee, who would have up to 30 days to review the application. Handling alcohol without a valid permit would be expressly prohibited, according to the draft ordinance.
ACC Assistant Attorney Michael Petty said the county could take administrative action against permit holders who violate the rules.
The draft ordinance would also require establishments that serve alcohol to maintain liquor liability insurance with an annual aggregate policy limit of at least $1 million per policy year.
ACCPD Chief Cleveland Spruill recommended most of the rules in the draft ordinance in a Feb. 5 letter to ACC Assistant Manager Deborah Lonon.
District 4 Commissioner Allison Wright said sending the draft ordinance to the Mayor and Commission would allow for more discussion and public input about its regulations.
District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton and District 10 Commissioner Mike Hamby, along with Wright and District 7 Commissioner Russell Edwards, voted unanimously to pass the draft ordinance to the full commission. District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker, who expressed concern that a permit requirement would place a burden on workers at a Jan. 23 meeting, was not present at the meeting.
ACC Sustainability Officer Andrew Saunders presented a separate policy proposal to require construction projects in Athens apply sustainable building practices.
The proposal aims to create sustainable buildings that have lower maintenance costs, reduce water and energy use, and protect air and water quality.
The proposal would require building projects by the local government and any private projects that receive at least 35% of their funding from ACC to meet certain requirements. These requirements include using ENERGY STAR certified equipment, plumbing fixtures labeled with WaterSense and the use of LED light fixtures when available, according to the proposal.
David Bradley, president of the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, said incentivizing sustainable building practices rather than requiring such practices may better attract more businesses looking to expand in the area.
Present LRC members voted unanimously to table the matter and allow Saunders to make changes to the proposal to shift toward incentivizing businesses for sustainability efforts.
The LRC will hold its next meeting April 2 at 1 p.m.
