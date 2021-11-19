Athens-Clarke County has been split between U.S. congressional Districts 9 and 10 since 2011. Georgia House and Senate legislators jointly proposed redrawn districts Wednesday morning that, if approved, would incorporate all of ACC into District 10.
The Georgia Senate approved the map 32-21 in a special session early Friday afternoon. The legislation will need to be approved by the state House of Representatives and the governor before being enacted.
District 9 is represented by Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde. District 10 is currently represented by Republican Rep. Jody Hice, who is running for Georgia secretary of state in the 2022 election. The District 10 seat will also be up for election next November.
The proposed map was met with backlash from the community in public comments on the Georgia General Assembly’s website. Those against the legislation point to changes around the metro Atlanta area, which they said would dilute minority voices and favor Republicans.
New district lines place Democratic District 6 Rep. Lucy McBath in a heavily conservative district. In 2018, McBath flipped the district, which had been previously Republican for nearly two decades. With the proposed map, District 6 would move to include Forsyth and Dawson counties, while it currently consists mostly of northern Fulton County.
The proposed changes also moves District 2 Rep. Sanford Bishop from a majority-Black district to a 49% Black district.
Although Georgia does not have a deadline for filing newly-drawn congressional maps, the map should be finalized before candidates may begin filing for congressional runs on March 7.
The Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Committee will host a virtual hearing on Nov. 20 from 9-11 a.m. Those interested in speaking can sign up here.