Prosecutors will ask a grand jury to indict David Ippisch on an additional charge of rape and other potential charges once the statewide COVID-19 judicial emergency allows the grand jury to reconvene, according to a notice filed in Athens-Clarke County Superior Court Tuesday.
Ippisch, the now-former owner of Hedges On Broad and 100 Proof, pled not guilty in March to charges of rape and kidnapping. The notice said that an additional person would testify that Ippisch raped them on several instances while they were unconscious or semi-conscious throughout their one-to-two-year relationship.
The prosecution expects to file more notices of other evidence involving allegations by different victims, the notice said.
Courts may not summon new grand jurors under the statewide COVID-19 judicial emergency, which lasts through June 12. Currently impaneled and previous grand juries may only meet for essential time-sensitive matters if social distancing can be followed.
This dude really earned this one, always head stories of this sketchy guy
