“I’ll just do it myself.”
Wishah Aamir’s hand, drenched in fake blood, held this sign high above her head. As someone who moved from the Middle East to the United States seeking freedom and more expansive women’s rights, on the day following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion, she said she wonders “where the fuck do they want us to go? … How many times do I have to fight this fight?”
As the temperature rose on Saturday afternoon, so did the voices of hundreds of people in the heart of downtown Athens. Following the June 24 Supreme Court decision, hundreds of people packed into College Square to show their dissatisfaction and disgust with the ruling.
Organized by the Atlanta branch of the Party for Socialism & Liberation in conjunction with the Athens Reproductive Justice Collective, the University of Georgia Students for Socialism and the Athens Area Democratic Socialists of America, the goal of the rally was to raise awareness of Georgians and Athenians’ willingness to mobilize and advocate against the Supreme Court’s decision.
“We really just want to make them hear us, see us and know that we still have a voice in this issue regardless of what the Supreme Court has said,'' said Sahauna Ramesh, co founder and educational committee chair of the ARJC. “It’s important that the government knows and the public knows how many people are against what they have passed as a decision just now.”
The day before
Some took to the streets before an organized protest could be coordinated.
Ansley Kasha and her 14-year-old sister, Kylee Kasha, stood on the median on Broad Street in front of the Arch just hours after the Supreme Court decision was announced.
“My 14 year old sister is scared,” read Ansley’s sign. Next to her, Kylee held her own sign which read “I should not fear for my rights at 14 years old.”
“I’m disgusted. I’m sad. Hurting. It feels very demoralizing to have my human rights taken away. I just couldn’t sit in my office anymore — I had to come out here and do something,” Ansley said.
A rising freshman in highschool, Kylee was just as passionate as her older sister in her need to make her voice heard.
“It’s just scary. I mean, I’m 14 and just looking at my older sisters and the people I know and how [this is impacting them] is just scary and disgusting,” Kylee said.
At this point in time, abortion is legal in the state of Georgia up to approximately 22 weeks after the pregnant person’s most recent menstrual cycle.
However, hours after the overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24, the Georgia Attorney General’s office filed a court request to allow for a 2019 law passed by the Georgia General Assembly to go into effect.
The Georgia General Assembly’s “fetal heartbeat” law would make abortion illegal after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is sometimes as early as six weeks after the implantation of an embryo.
This law was initially blocked by an injunction from a federal district judge due to it contradicting the rights outlined in the Roe v. Wade decision, but it is likely to go into effect in the near future.
Time to take action
Shortly before noon on June 25, people began to gather in the part of College Avenue between Broad Street and East Clayton Street that is known as College Square.
The crowd that formed to support abortion access in Athens and protest the Supreme Court’s decision was incredibly diverse. Children and adults waved signs and banged sticks in unison and supportive shouts emanated from faces of every color.
Handing out flyers in the square shortly before the event wearing a shirt that read “Abortion on demand and without apology” was activist, Athens resident and “long-time supporter of women’s rights” Clark Kissinger.
“Taking to the streets is the only way you can make things happen,” Kissinger said. “Later on, legislation gets passed but it only gets passed to codify what people have already fought for and won in the streets.”
As the beginning of the rally approached, a helicopter and multiple drones began circling high above the gathering. It was not clear whether these were monitoring the rally, the AthFest Music and Arts Festival happening a few blocks away, or both.
Amy Hawman was unnerved by the overhead presence but even more so by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. According to her, the decision to overturn this ruling meant more than just losing the constitutional right to abortion — it was an attack on disenfranchised communities.
“The impact of this decision will have a very racist tone. Racism, sexism and ageism were all factors in this decision,” Hawman said.
As the protest progressed, a PSL organizer who identified herself as a transgender woman led the crowd chants that seemed to make the street thrum with the raw energy and gravity of the situation.
Guest speakers stood in front of the crowd to speak on the need for continued action and unity. Speakers included Laura Patterson, the pastor at Oconee Street United Methodist Church, candidate running to represent District 120 in the Georgia House of Representatives Mokah Jasmine Johnson, and District 2 County Commissioner Mariah Parker.
Johnson and Parker are not the only local politicians to speak out against the recent ruling. The Athens-Clarke County Democrats put out a collective statement on June 24 stating that the Supreme Court’s decision is “devastating and dangerous.”
“This is a setback but it is not an end. We will organize, we will vote, we will take to the streets, we will provide mutual aid to assist people to get the abortions they need, and we will keep fighting for Georgians to have control of their bodies and to have access to abortions,” the ACC Democrats’ statement said.
There was no organized counter protest at the rally on June 25. One individual blew an air horn out of their window at the top of The Fred Building at protestors. Some passers-by heckled the speakers, but none were available or seemingly willing to comment on their opinions.
Next steps
Moving forward, PSL Atlanta plans to continue organizing events in an attempt to mobilize the public and prepare them to speak their minds through the polls in the upcoming November elections.
“It’s easy to fall prey to the idea that if the Supreme Court has passed this decision then many people must support this. That’s not necessarily true. There are so many of us out here that are extremely against the decision and want to see some change be done,” Ramesh said.
Multiple speakers commented on the need for unity in the movement, whether between religious and non-religious people, those who are assigned female at birth and those who are not, or any other seeming difference that may divide the movement.
PSL Atlanta also commented on the need to see this movement as unified and working in tandem with the movements against police brutality, housing inequality, unfair pay and other issues stemming from the capitalist system of the United States, according to the speaker.