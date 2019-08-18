On the front lines of a rally at the University of Georgia Arch stood a group of teenagers with signs that read, “art in our halls not blood on our walls” and “arms are for hugging."
Around 100 people protested for gun reform at the Arch on Aug. 17 in the wake of mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, that killed 31 people and injured more than 50.
The rally was organized by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
The grassroots movement, founded by Shannon Watts, a mother of five, advocates for gun sense and protective gun laws in America.
“We are not anti guns, we are anti-gun violence,” Moms Demand Action member Kim Haltiwanger said.
The rally started at 3 p.m. as guest speakers shared their experience with gun violence. Their stories were met with chants of “enough is enough” and “no more” by the crowd.
Those in attendance ranged from activist Mokah-Jasmine Johnson to former state Rep. Deborah Gonzalez and Brookhaven state Rep. Matthew Wilson, as well as Athens residents and students from UGA and local public schools.
“This is not just a political issue, it’s also a moral issue” Athens activist Mokah Jasmine Johnson said. “Be uncomfortable because the fight is not over.” pic.twitter.com/ivzkaSuKOU— Megan MittELhammer (@megmittelhamms) August 17, 2019
First-year political science major Lauren Dawson attended because her family has been affected by gun violence.
“My uncle has been shot, my cousins have been shot, mainly because of gang affiliations,” Dawson said.
Gonzalez told the crowd that despite the recent shootings, it wasn't too late to fight, while Johnson called gun violence a moral, not political, issue.
“They are quick to say it’s mental health, they are quick to say it’s video games,” Johnson said. “All across the board, it's one common element — people having access, easy access to guns.”
The rally touched on Georgia’s campus carry law, which allows individuals with a firearm license and who are 21 or older to legally carry a concealed weapon on certain areas of campus.
Stephanie Bishop, Moms Demand Action member, lost her brother, a UGA alumnus, in the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007.
“My brother was killed on a college campus, I can tell you none of these families wished someone in the classroom had a gun,” Bishop said.
Penelope Anderson, Amelia Baer and Melina De la Vega, students from Clarke Central High School and W.R. Coile Middle School, participate in the Athens branch of March For Our Lives. The Athens branch was founded by Anderson in February.
“We have had enough of feeling heartbroken each time we say goodbye to our kids in the morning because we don’t know if we’ll see them again,” Moms Demand Action member Sujata Iyengar said.
