Athens Housing Authority has postponed public housing inspections until further notice amid COVID-19 concerns.
Rick Parker, executive director of Athens Housing Authority, said Parkview Homes had an inspection scheduled for this week.
Resident Allison Thomas felt relieved about this decision.
She has two teenagers and a senior in her house, and she worried about inspectors from a third-party company flying into town and coming into her home during the global pandemic.
“It’s not a prudent time to allow strangers in your home,” Thomas said.
The federal government requires Section 8 Housing to have annual inspections in order to make sure the homes meet health and safety standards.
Thomas received a notification about the inspection months ago, but Parker said they sent the inspectors home as the new coronavirus spread.
AHA usually conducts inspections on one property per month and needs to have the annual inspections completed by the end of the fiscal year, June 30.
Parker said Athens may have to request a waiver from the federal government if the COVID-19 outbreak prevents the inspections from being completed on time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.