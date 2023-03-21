Kirrena Gallagher, a former School Board member, is running for the District Two seat on the Athens-Clarke County Commission. Gallagher hopes to get more involved in the community and make a lasting impact on youth development and the Athens-Clarke County school system.
The Red & Black: What made you decide to run for District 2 commissioner?
Kirrena Gallagher: “I've always been engaged in the community and wanted to make an impact, and so I ran for school board, and as a school board member, I thought that in that position I was going to be able to have this grand impact on the community and student learning. And quickly, I realized that [the] children, they go to Clarke County School District, they live in Athens, and so I think it'd be a greater service being on [the] commission where there's a more broad scope…of the root causes of either growth, or not, in our school systems. Being able to influence in a positive way would better help students.”
R&B: What have you learned from your time on the school board that you think will help prepare you for a position on the commission?
KG: “I learned a lot about policies and policymaking and working with attorneys. A lot about the difference in advocacy, so coming from a place where I have been a community advocate, and then being an elected official and an advocate, the expectation, one, is different, but the reality of what advocacy really looks like, as an elected official, is drastically different than I thought it was gonna be… Another thing I learned as a school board member that would be beneficial as commissioner, a lot about collaboration, so much more about collaboration and decision making. Going from just a community person to a person who is put in a seat to be a decision maker was pretty eye opening.,…using everything that I've learned in all my life, but applying it as a level to where, as a decision maker, not only is it important for me to understand the information, but be able to share the information in a way to where a constituent is also understood.
R&B: If you get elected, what do you think will be your first big push as commissioner?
KG: Watching how politics is done, not just on a local level, but on national level, there's a community expectation for there to be a platform- very important issues that an elected official will push for. But it's never been my experience where everything that a candidate says that they're going to do or they want to do is actually seen all the way through, so it is not in my character to say ‘here are all the things that I’m really gonna do’ and then not be able to follow through. So absolutely accountability. What I really want to push for is making sure that the plans that are currently in place actually become action items, not just items that we hope that one day we'll make a priority. Accountability to myself as a commissioner, making sure that I’m responsive to the community and adequately communicating the information that can be shared, and accountability to my fellow commissioners to make sure that we are staying on task and really talking about the issue at hand…Absolutely youth development and youth investments because with youth development we get caught up on being work ready or focusing on the negative aspects of youth in our community, but really focusing on the investment part and supporting the parts of our current plans that are focused on youth developing…The budget right now is currently being worked on, so going through the budget and then encouraging members of the community to go ahead and get involved…The one ‘platform’ item would be to address homelessness. There's a growing number of unhoused individuals. It's something that I personally see when I open up my door, just right there, so working to find sustainable solutions to address our growing unhoused population.”
R&B: Do you have any plans on how to address homelessness?
KG: I like solution-focused discussion. and we have a model now with the ARCH Village, which is right behind my house, which is a partnership between organizations where they provide temporary transitional housing for individuals who go through the shelter. We can see the benefits of that because it's a transition program, and from my understanding, it’s more geared towards families. So maybe expanding something that we see does work…More investments in small businesses. More support around making sure that we are better at communicating, because I don’t think that we have any shortage of resources. Athens-Clarke County serves as the hub for resources for most of Northeast Georgia and we have a really big number of nonprofits. With advantage being centralized here, per conversations with officers in the police department, there are a lot of surrounding counties that bring individuals who may be experiencing homelessness or may need mental health services, or just resources in general, and then they bring them to Athens, and then they're here. So I would really like to see us as a commission have conversations with surrounding counties around not just ‘we need you to look at your budget and increase a line item for advanced services, or drug services,’ but really coming together and saying ‘hey, so we recognize that this is a problem everywhere and here are the ways for you to expand the services in your county so that we aren't having to serve people from the surrounding counties because we still have an issue for people who are already [in Athens].’”
R&B: What specific youth development programs do you want to invest in?
KG: I've always been a huge champion for Grand Slam, and in 2019 I went before the Mayor commission and advocated for the reviving of Grand Slam; it was completely defunded in 2003. It was developed in the 90’s to address the growing youth violence and it worked so we had a decrease in youth violence and kids going to get in big trouble but it also expanded opportunities for learning different things like, dance, piano, orchestra. These opportunities that sometimes are extended after school, were then expanded for the summer. We have county data that says it worked, and then we defunded it. So in 2019, I went before the Mayor and Commission and I [said] ‘we keep talking about this gang thing, but we aren't really doing anything about it.’ They agreed to fund it; they put $50,000 into it, and then we got to work closely with Leisure Services, and we did a summer program which was great. In the 90s, we didn't have TikTok, and now we do, so being mindful that kids are different and they learn different, so exposing them to opportunities during the summer through summer programming, like Grand Slam, that allows them to expand their knowledge base and apply it.
R&B: What are your views on some current programs that the commission is working on, such as the mall redevelopment project and the gang crisis?
KG: I'm a little familiar with the TAD because that was something that came up when I first got on the school board, and I know that we joined in on that one because the risks were minimal. Now, there's about to be a massive development. I appreciate community benefits agreements and so I think that is the part that I'm looking forward to seeing the most is the community benefits agreement, but also seeing a financial study. As a person who appreciates the research and data, I need to see the community benefits and financial study for me to be completely for or against these things. But, after reading through the plans, I liked the idea of having a walkable space up there…and an increase of trees and there being more transportation and opportunities for individuals with lower income to be able to rent there… As a community, as a whole, we can do a better job in investing in our young people and giving our people better options. Quite a few young people that I know either know someone that is in a gang, has been threatened by someone in a gang, or is a member of a gang. One thing that they all have said is there's nothing for them to do, or school was boring, they're not getting anything out of school, or they just didn't know what else to do. We all need to wrap around all the babies and just say ‘you know what, there are other things to do.’
R&B: What do you feel is the most important role of a commissioner and how do you think you'll fill this role?
KG: There's no charter description of what a commissioner is and what their role is, but personally, as an elected official, it doesn't matter if you're on commission or school board, your first duty is to the citizens and what you represent. Making sure that I listen to learn and lift up the voices of the people who are sharing them with me, and then finding the voices of those who feel like they can’t use their voice. So, I get to sort of be a megaphone for the people that I'm serving.
R&B: Is there anything else you want voters to know about you, your policies, etc.?
KG: I want people to know that being a change agent is part of who I am and I appreciate opportunities to be on the front lines and to advocate for the changes that people in the community would like. But also seeing them all the way through, not like saying ‘here are all the things that need to change’ and then not being willing to go do the work. I enjoy so much collaboration because I recognize that I don't have all of the answers. We can make Athens the place that everybody wants to be without saying people want to be there for UGA. …I saw a TikTok and [it said] ‘be delusional.’ Be delusional. Everything is possible. But why not? Why not be the change that I wish to see? Why not put myself forward and say, here are some things that I absolutely know that we can do as a community. And here are some of the things that I've heard from community members that are absolutely necessary and valid. Why not do it?