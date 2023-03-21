Melissa Link, former District 3 commissioner, is rerunning for Athens-Clarke County commissioner to represent District 2. Link hopes to continue her work addressing housing needs in the Athens community.
The Red & Black: What made you decide to rerun for District 2 commissioner?
Melissa Link: I had intended to run for reelection for District 3, which I had represented for eight years, until the Republican legislators and activist Petit coup on Athens and drew 30% of our local government out of their districts. They essentially gave most of my former districts to a new District 2, so it's effectively primarily territory that I've been representing for eight years. So it's a no-brainer that I would want to continue to represent these neighborhoods, and I'm excited to add new territory to it because I've learned a lot, particularly when it comes to some of the African American neighborhoods that are being gentrified; I’ve represented Hancock and Rock Springs, and they're facing some of the same issues that East Athens is facing with a lot of student housing moving in and developers buying up properties and I've been able to save some homes in those neighborhoods, and I'm hoping I can do that in East Athens as well.
R&B: What have you learned from your time on the commission that you think will help with decisions going forward?
ML: I've certainly learned that you don't get a magic wand. But I have learned the nuances of bureaucracy and schedule of the way things work their way through the system, the legislative system, how things go through committees before they go through staff and then make it to commission sets. I've learned how it's really important to pay attention to issues from the very beginning and talk to people all along the way as they're developing before they even come to the commission for a decision. And it's really important to engage the public and make sure that they get involved in those issues as early as possible on the front end.
R&B: What are you currently working on with the commission that you would like to spend more time on or see more of in the future?
ML: My term ended on January 3. There's a lot of work left undone. They were things brought forward that I'm very much in support of, but they had some nuance that was missing. There's a proposal for bike and pedestrian infrastructure on Barber Street. There was some controversy about the final block of it as it enters Boulevard, and I feel like there's some big room for compromise there. I've been talking with property owners and folks who live in that area. I'm hoping that once I'm on the commission, I can help with that compromise; that's what I often did, was try to accommodate the needs of our citizens and the reality on the ground was the ideal when it comes to transportation infrastructure, as well as affordable housing infrastructure.
R&B: What are some of your views on the current programs that the commission has been working on? Such as the Barber Street bike lanes, the mall redevelopment project, and the gang crisis.
ML: I am eager to bring forward a compromise that addresses [the Barber Street bike lane] interface with downtown and with some historic homes that are right up on the sidewalk…The gang crisis, we set aside a significant amount of money for youth development, for the ARPA money, American Rescue Plan money, and that should be getting awarded in the next couple of months, so I'm eager to see what kind of proposal came forward it goes through a citizen committee, they evaluate all the RFPs. It's a crisis that really should have been tackled a decade ago. I feel like some of the issues that we're facing now have to do with cuts that were made and new services in the wake of the recession back in 2008. There was definitely cuts made to leisure services and other non-governmental youth services. I'm eager to see what we can do to assure that younger kids these days aren't heading down that path. …but it all comes down to the fact that we live in a state where just about anybody can get their hands on a gun. That's because of our Republican state legislators. They don't believe in law and order because they'll allow anyone effectively to get their hands on a gun and those lax laws are having negative impacts on other states because a good portion of the guns that end up in states where they do have decent gun control laws, they come from Georgia where it's really easy.
R&B: What current policies are you looking to amend or change?
ML: The big thing is we'll be going through our future land use development map this year in the next 12-18 months. It's a process that only happens every 20 years and so this is an opportunity for us to open up our planning and zoning code and identify opportunities for denser, more affordable housing and opportunities for student housing. UGA is holding firm on not building additional dorms despite the fact they're constantly adding students, so they've inflicted the student population upon the private market. It's gonna be up to us to find appropriate places to build for that student housing to go because right now, it's all going downtown and adjacent to East Athens and it's just overrun. It's more than the infrastructure can handle, and it's definitely pushed out working-class families from neighborhoods that have forever been traditionally working-class. So, folks who work on campus and work downtown and near downtown, they can't afford to live near there. I really believe in diverse neighborhoods, and those neighborhoods are getting less and less diverse, and families that have lived there for generations have been pushed out…Campus is a big place, it has a huge perimeter, and we need to find places on the perimeter of campus, not just in the downtown end.
R&B: Do you know why UGA is refusing to add more student housing on campus?
ML: No, it really boggles my mind. When I first got on the commission, we used to have dinners with UGA administrators and they quit doing that four or five years ago. But one of the first things I asked President Morehead was ‘are there any plans to build more dorms?’ I knew that the Black-Diallo-Miller dorm was in the works at that point and had been announced and was about to be under construction, and he said no. No, they had plans for that dorm which is about 500 bedrooms, but no more. And so all the new student accommodations are being thrust upon the private market. And there have been thousands and thousands of bedrooms of student housing built in the past five to 10 years. And they're primarily luxury, and that does drive up the cost of housing everywhere.
R&B: What would you consider to be the most pressing issue that Athens-Clarke County is facing? And do you have any plans on how to resolve this issue?
ML: Definitely affordable housing is the issue and affordability across the board. Our low-income folks are getting literally pushed out. We have these investors coming in and buying up low-income apartment buildings and kicking everyone out, literally kicking them out, or tripling their rent so they have to leave because they simply can't afford it, under the premise that they're going to renovate these buildings and rent them to students because there is a real need for more student housing. So that, and then we have traditional working-class folks who see their property taxes rise, and their rents rise, and they're getting pushed out of other traditionally working-class neighborhoods. And middle-class folks are moving into those neighborhoods because they can't afford… prices are rising, taxes are rising, folks are getting pushed out because of higher, rising property taxes…. Affordable housing is a huge issue. In opening up the planning and zoning code and the future land use map are things we can do with our zoning that could help accommodate more affordable housing like accessory dwelling units and allowing people to put an apartment in their basement or convert their garage to an apartment, or something like that. Or allowing more lots, smaller lots, splitting some of these lots so you can get an extra house here and there, or allowing small garden apartments within neighborhoods where, say you have a double lot, and maybe you can get a half dozen apartments there. But it's gonna have to be nuanced because one of the biggest pushbacks we get from that is the traffic impacts… the theory is if you start to build some this denser housing in town, most people will walk or bike or take the bus, but the fact of the matter is, most people aren't doing it. So somehow we need to encourage people to do that.
R&B: Do you think the [Tax Allocation District] mall redevelopment project should help with the housing issues?
ML: I'm hoping it will; there are several humongous housing projects in the works or that are heading down the pipeline…Honestly, I think we need to put the kibosh on some of these large, dense projects downtown and adjacent to our in-town neighborhoods because it's really, really pressuring these in-town neighborhoods. Parking is a mess. It's drastically raising their property values, and that's why I think we need to look at some of that mid-rise development going in other places close to campus like Lumpkin Street or College Station Road, places like that, South Milledge. There's plenty of places where we have really, really low density zoning, and it's perfectly logical to get some three, four or five, six story apartment buildings up there, ideally suited for students who can easily walk to campus or hop on a bus.
R&B: What would you consider to be your biggest accomplishment while you were on the commission thus far?
ML: My first couple years on the commission, I recognized that a bunch of properties in the historic African American neighborhood of Hancock were being bought up and were slated for demolition and there was a whole block around The Varsity that was owned by the same entity and they intended to build some, it would be undoubtedly some really dense student housing in the neighborhood across the street from the single family homes…I did get a majority of commissioners to lay down a moratorium, pressure staff, and I was able to save four homes, a block of homes, projected into the neighborhood and including a home that was from the 19th century originally, it was originally occupied by a couple who were formerly enslaved. They were the first Black dentists in Georgia. Later it was occupied by Miss Annie Bernie, who was the first female black principal in the state of Georgia. Bernie Harris Middle School is named after her…And I'm also really proud of the west downtown historic district we were able to lay down a historic district on the west end of downtown where you have the 40 Watt and Creature Comforts, and that will assure that that part of downtown maintains its character and maintains historic buildings that are more suitable to unique local businesses.
R&B: What do you feel is the most important role of a commissioner and how do you think you fill this role?
ML: In a lot of ways I feel like the commissioner’s a watchdog. There are all kinds of things that work their way through the system. And most of the public shouldn't have to constantly be on edge and be, you know, be aware of every single meeting. So I think it's really important for a commissioner to be aware of the things that are working their way through the system and be able to communicate with their constituents what these things are and to let folks know when they might want to get involved and speak up.
R&B: Finally, is there anything else that you want the Athens-Clarke County community to know about you or your policies?
ML: I'm ready to hit the ground running. I was ready to hit the ground running eight years ago, because I've been an activist and fully aware of what was going on. But, after eight years, actually behind the rail and the relationships that I've forged between staff and folks that sit on some of these citizen committees that push things through the system as well as my constituents. You know, I have relationships with the people who are in these districts, they have me on speed dial. I'm still getting calls even though I haven't been a commissioner for over a month… I hope I can get back into that role in an official capacity and I hope I can bring that everything that I've learned and those relationships that I built into the communities of East Athens and Newtown and the rest of Normaltown…I feel I have a lot of knowledge and a lot of important relationships that can be really helpful to those communities.