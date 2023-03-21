Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities’ grantee Exceptional Living 101 will host emergency preparedness events to educate and inform the Athens disabled community, according to a press release from GCDD.

The first event will take place in-person on March 23 at the Athens-Clarke County Library. The second event is virtual and will take place on March 30. Both will take place from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. According to the press release, both events are free, but registration is required.