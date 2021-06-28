The Red & Black spoke with Charlie Bailey, the Democratic candidate for Georgia attorney general, about his campaign for the 2022 general election and why he is choosing to run again.
Bailey ran for attorney general in 2018 and narrowly lost, receiving 48.7% of the votes while current Attorney General Chris Carr received the remaining 51.3%.
A University of Georgia undergraduate and law school alum, Bailey discussed his personal and professional background, what being attorney general would entail and his campaign’s key issues.
The Red & Black: What is your professional background?
Charlie Bailey: For a couple years, I was political coordinator for the last Democratic lieutenant governor, Mark Taylor. Then, I managed a congressional race in the 10th Congressional District, when Congressman Charlie Norwood passed away in office. I managed the leading Democratic candidate’s race, James Marlow ... After law school, Gov. Barnes hired me into his firm where I practiced civil litigation, personal injury, medical malpractice and business litigation. I did that for about four or five years and left to go into prosecution, went to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office here in Atlanta, was the senior assistant district attorney in the Organized Crime and Gang Unit. I was doing that when I was called by some folks and asked to run for attorney general back in 2018. I got 49%, just short [of winning]. After the campaign, I went back into private practice with the firm Cook & Connelly, LLC., which is where I am now.
R&B: What led to your interest in politics?
CB: Honestly, I've been a nerd about this stuff for probably quite a while. I don't remember the moment where [I] began to be interested, but I do remember my mother having a Michael Dukakis sticker on our Volvo in 1988 and I was five years old. I do remember Zell Miller giving keynotes... and of course, that was when Bill Clinton was the Democratic nominee for president. I had a lot of pride in that a governor of Georgia was laying out the Democratic vision for the entire country in ‘92. I don't really know when it started, but people who would put themselves forward and had a vision that [represented and recognized] the dignity of every person in this country ... that dignity and worth and that it was worth being protected ... if you had the power to protect it. And that opportunity should be equal, based on the fact that every person has the same dignity and worth to be fought for.
R&B: What does the attorney general position entail, for those who aren’t familiar?
CB: I think the best way to think about it is three main roles. First, you’re the top prosecutor, per se, and have a duty then to try to bring about the right kind of criminal justice and criminal justice system. One that treats everyone fairly and keeps them safe, and if they are wronged, get some justice. You have the role as the people's lawyer in that you are the only person in the attorney general's office that can bring suit on behalf of all the people in the state ... You can't go back and prevent the thing that's happened from happening, but you can get justice for the people that were harmed. Then the third is you're the lawyer for the state and its entities. So if the state gets sued, your office defends the state, but ... you don't just have to defend every single law passed by the legislature challenged in court. Your first duty is to the Constitution, the state and the United States. If the law that is passed is unconstitutional your duty is actually not to defend it, and you have the power to do that.
R&B: Why did you choose to run again for attorney general?
CB: I ran last time ... to actually have an office focused on getting people justice in the criminal justice system and the civil justice system. I campaigned on building the Civil Rights Division ... and building [an] Organized Crime Division ... and being active and aggressive and going after entities ... that have harmed the people of Georgia: pharmaceutical companies are engaged in deceptive marketing of opioids, corporate polluters that have polluted our streams and creeks and waterways. The people of Georgia deserve an attorney general that is focused on those issues, that's actually been a prosecutor before he practiced criminal law, which the current attorney general has not. ... We all deserve the same manner of justice, and that's what's driven me in my career and my politics. ... All those things I talked about in 2018 are still needs that the people in Georgia have. The needs haven't changed.
R&B: What’s one thing you want the UGA and Athens communities to know about you?
CB: I would want them to know that I have spent my career trying to get people justice in the civil justice system and the criminal justice system.
R&B: What did your experience running in 2018 teach you? What are you doing differently in this campaign?
CB: The biggest difference so far is that in the last campaign I spent a lot of time convincing people this can actually be won ... I don't have any of those conversations because everybody saw President Biden win the state, and then both senators win earlier this year in January. And so that is a big change. It's just that the conversation is automatic, more about, “What is it going to take to win? What are the differences going to be?” The tenor of the conversation is different. I think that we have even a greater emphasis on social media. This time we have more folks dedicated to the campaign, and sometimes I don't think social media is the best thing for politics. But honestly, a lot of the principles of politics aren't really any different. It's about, “What is your message? What do you say that people give a damn about, frankly?” Then, communicate that in the most efficient way that you can. Like a presidential campaign, it's a lot of hard work.
R&B: If you could sum up your campaign’s mission in a sentence or two, what would it be?
CB: I'm going to refocus the Office of the Attorney General on justice.