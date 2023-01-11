The Red & Black spoke with Geoff Duncan, a former member of the Georgia House of Representatives who has served as Georgia’s lieutenant governor since 2019. Duncan did not seek reelection this cycle, and now is an author of the book “GOP 2.0: How the 2020 Election Can Lead to a Better Way Forward for America’s Conservative Party.”
The Red & Black: What are you most proud of from your tenure in this position?
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan: Looking back over the last four years, I think the kind of the macro-sense is that we came in with this policy over politics format, and we successfully accomplished that through some of the most difficult days in Georgia's recent history. We really did put the policy over the petty politics in the building and allowed us to accomplish two really, really important bills…but two that are highlighted in my mind are the hate crimes legislation that we were able to pass with bipartisan support, and then… the L.E.S.S. Crimes Act, which allowed us to put tens of millions of dollars towards law enforcement. That was bipartisan and unanimous.
R&B: What’s something from your time in office that you hope that the newly elected Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones will build upon?
GD: I think it's relationships with all 56 senators. My advice would be [to] make relationships that are more than transactional. Get to know where senators are from and what their family situation is and what their career is. Just get to know who they are because you'll understand a lot more about their votes and their perspective.
R&B: Why did you ultimately decide not to seek reelection?
GD: The job was everything I thought it was going to be and then some, and so it wasn't the point that I didn’t like the job. I just feel like there is a massive vacuum of leadership within the Republican Party nationally and I want to be a part of the process of healing and rebuilding that party. I'm using my platform of GOP 2.0… I've been able to write a book and I've been able to give speeches all over the country and use a media platform to really spread the message of a better pathway forward for the Republican Party. It's been interesting to see the feedback to it because it's been from both sides of the aisle, just a massive outpouring of Republicans that are really appreciative of this approach to trying to get us back to being conservatives, but not angry. And then too… folks on the other side of the aisle I think are appreciative and also see opportunities to improve their party and their deflection away from extremes on whether it be as a party or on particular issues.
R&B: Like you said, you wrote your book and you recently decided not to vote for Herschel Walker. You also said you’re trying to rebuild the Republican Party. Can you talk a little bit more about what that looks like?
GD: I am a stalwart conservative, that's just how I'm wired. It's just been that way since I've been a kid and so I look through the lens of I think conservative solutions are typically the best, but I don't walk into these conversations thinking that I have 100% of the answers. So I want to build bipartisan support on everything that we do, if possible, because I think it allows us to appeal to even more Georgians or more Americans with our policies, and so if I walk in the room with a conservative idea or solution and I work with somebody that's on the other side of the issue, I want their input. I want their consensus so that we can get something across the finish line. Going back to what I refer to a bunch in the book, is Ronald Reagan's quote — about 80/20. You know, I'm okay with getting 80% of my way.
R&B: How are you going about building this GOP 2.0?
GD: We have built [and] are in the process of building an organization — GOP 2.0. And it's really the inflow of requests for us to share our opinion to appear on shows, just public format, [it] just continues to flow in and accelerate day after day after day. And I wish this wasn't the case. I wish the Republican Party was in great shape and we could just take where we're at today and just keep marching down the same road, but I believe that would be the definition of insanity. If we're just going to do the same thing over and over again and expect different results. I mean…we lost the 2020 election, in my opinion, because Donald Trump ran the worst campaign ever. We lost the midterms in 2022, for the most part, right? … but certainly massively underperformed what anybody's expectations would be. Not because we have a current president who's just got approval ratings through the roof or because he's literally solved the world's problems in two years, it's the counter. It's the reciprocal of that. We latched on to too many of the candidates that Donald Trump wanted to prop up for selfish reasons. We got the brakes beat off us.
R&B: What in your mind makes up the best candidate on either side of the aisle?
GD: I really think at the end of the day, you have to care about not only what you accomplish, but how you accomplish it, right?... , and a lot of these things go back to a business format. I grew up in a business world. So if you're a CEO, and your only goal is to get profits but you just step on everybody to get there, or you use shiny objects to get people to accomplish an outcome, then you long-term lose the ability to truly lead, and I think that's what's going on in politics right now on both sides of the aisle. It's, “What do I have to do and say to win a primary? What do I have to unwind to try to sneak through and win a general [election], and then, immediately start focusing on the next election?” So if you care more about the election than you do the work, I think we're gonna keep seeing more of what we're seeing today. I'm one of those people that wakes up because I've got three kids. One’s at Georgia, one's in high school, and one's in middle school, and I truly look through the lens of, “Gosh, if we don't make a couple of course corrections here, they're not going to have the same America that I did.” They’re not going to get to experience the same place to raise a family and run a business and that genuinely eats at me. I think it eats a lot of Americans on both sides of the aisle.
R&B: How important do you think it is to have young people get out and vote and also be educated in a time of partisan divide?
GD: I think it's important, massively important and you know, social media is kind of reshaping the way we approach a younger generation, how we appeal to [it], and that's kind of a double-edged sword, right. To think that you could sway somebody with a 280 character tweet to vote one way or the other is troubling, because it can be misinformation, but we have to learn how to hone that. My encouragement to younger voters is digging deeper than the surface on the issues and look longer term than just tomorrow, or today… when you're making your decisions. What's best for the future of the state? Or what's best for the future of a country? But it's great to see voter turnouts the way they are…I came out very quickly, within hours almost of the 2020 post election stuff, when Donald Trump was saying that the election was rigged, I was pushing back on that immediately. I didn't want there to be a runaway freight train, like we're seeing for two years now. I just think that there is so much opportunity to see more. I'm a Republican that wants to see more and more people show up to vote, and that doesn't scare me.