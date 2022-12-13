In October, Athens’ University Cancer & Blood Center, an oncology and hematology practice, launched its Comprehensive Breast Health Program. The program is described as being a “customized, personal approach” to breast cancer treatment and prevention, according to a press release from UCBC.
The Red & Black spoke with Dr. Cody Gunn, general surgeon and breast cancer specialist at the practice about the new program and what it means for those in Athens-Clarke County and surrounding areas.
The Red & Black: Tell us about your medical background and what led to the formation of the Comprehensive Breast Health Program.
Dr. Cody Gunn: I’ve been in Athens since about 1988, working as a general surgeon. When I was a senior in medical school, my mother developed breast cancer. And so that’s really sort of led me down the path of special interest in breast cancer and breast cancer care. It’s always been the focus of what I have wanted to do. It really started with her, and it gave me a passion to take care of other women in the same situation.
As we [UCBC] became more invested in taking care of breast cancer, we got into other aspects, such as high-risk women and the prevention of breast cancer, not just taking care of them when they have cancer and so that led to a more comprehensive approach.
It just gradually blossomed into a totally comprehensive circumstance where we take care of people at all stages before they have breast cancer. You wouldn’t have to go from one place to another to seek out your care. You have it all under one roof, in one place.
R&B: What makes this program a breakthrough in Athens?
Gunn: It’s a breakthrough because we haven’t had one [in Athens]. So we have tried to call ourselves a comprehensive program by ourselves, just as a surgery office but it’s more than just surgery.
R&B: What do you enjoy most about your work [with the Comprehensive Breast Health Program]?
Gunn: Honestly, what I enjoy most is taking care of these people. I’m very passionate about what we do here. These women and some men who develop breast cancer, they are the most grateful people I have taken care of. And it’s just a joy, in spite of the difficulty of the diagnosis. It’s just a joy to take care of them.
R&B: Where do you see the Comprehensive Breast Health Program headed in the future?
Gunn: UCBC’s in the process of building a cancer center for the region. And right now, while that building is going up, we’re separated so we’re not on the same campus. Once the facilities are ready, which will be in about a year, we will all be in the same place.
I think that will be huge. I think it helps with the anxiety of the diagnosis [of breast cancer] or the anxiety of the finding that we can expedite all of their [patients’] care in one place.
