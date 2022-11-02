Comedy Central’s late-night program “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” hosted a virtual roundtable with comedian and current “Daily Show” correspondent, Roy Wood Jr., On Friday, Oct. 28.
The Red & Black was one of several college newspapers invited to ask Wood questions ahead of “The Daily Show” recording at the Tabernacle in Atlanta from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, where host Trevor Noah will “cover the nation’s midterm elections from one of the most important battleground states,” according to a press release from Paramount Media Networks.
Wood discussed his thoughts on the current political climate, the importance of voting, Noah’s departure from the show and his upcoming HBO Max series “1% Happy.”
The Red & Black: What makes Atlanta an important place for “The Daily Show” to visit ahead of the midterm election?
Roy Wood Jr.: Atlanta is important for the midterms because there are a lot of very close races that can ultimately affect how our nation proceeds as a democracy. When you look at Sen. Raphael Warnock or Herschel Walker, either one of them could be the deciding vote in something that could affect millions of Americans down the road. When you start looking at how close and how slim some of the votes are of laws that have gotten passed or not gotten passed in this country, I think it’s very, very, important to draw attention to some of the closer races that are happening. The same thing goes for the race for governor. The office of governor in the state of Georgia proceeds over a lot of things and laws that could eventually permeate into the base of education, which could also spread nationally. When you look at CRT [Critical Race Theory] laws and “Don’t Say Gay” laws and things like that, that type of stuff lights a fuse under people and could eventually spread that same ideology somewhere else. I think it’s important for the show to be here, and that’s something that Trevor [Noah] has always pushed for, from the inception of his taking the chair at “The Daily Show,” it’s the same reason we went to Florida, it’s the same reason we went to Chicago, it was to draw attention to big elections.
R&B: Do you feel that in modern politics people care more about a candidate’s personality than policy? If so, can you expand on why?
Wood: People for sure care more about personality than policy when it comes to their politicians. You have to be charming to some degree, or charismatic, photogenic, whatever. I think that’s something that Stacey Abrams struggles with. Her policies are solid, but then someone could go, ‘oh, she doesn’t have enough charm to charm that person, or give a quick anecdote, or go on “The Arsenio Hall Show” and play the saxophone like Bill Clinton,’ just because we live in a short-attention-span-society now and the line between a member of the media and a pundit has been blurred. You have people spewing more opinions than facts, which means you can say anything and if your opinion is funny, it’s gonna come across as charming. That’s how Trump was able to do a lot of what he did in the primaries when everyone else was talking ‘policy, policy, policy,’ Trump came in, ‘Aye! I’ve never seen a fat person drink Diet Coke,’ and we were like ‘what?’I think that we live in a time where people are more impressed by something shiny than something that has policy behind it because policy is boring, policy is the most important thing, but politicians have not been able to combine being suave and talking about policy. Obama probably did it best in the last twenty years and I don’t think there have been many people that have been able to combine the two since.
R&B: Trevor Noah recently announced he will be departing from “The Daily Show” to focus more on his stand-up and other projects. What was it like working with him?
Wood: The first week of “The Daily Show” I was still getting used to catching cabs as a Black man in New York City and Trevor would come outside after the show to help hail cabs for me because he was lighter-skinned than me, and the cabs would stop right at Trevor and I would just hop in and then the cabbies like, ‘what is this?’ and I’m like, ‘too late, got yo’ ass, take me home to Harlem!’ That’s probably one of the sillier things that had to happen on a regular basis. He’s a man that’s always cared about the correspondents. I’ll say that The dopest thing about working with Trevor Noah is that I never heard the word ‘no’ when it came to any story that I was truly interested in, that I was driven by, that spoke to my heart. My first two stories were about police reform and the twentieth anniversary of the Million Man March. It doesn’t get any deeper than that. The same thing when he allowed me to take cameras to the South Side of Chicago and walk around with Black people that are working to change their community. It pushes back against the narrative that ‘Black people ain’t doin’ nothin',’ about violence in Chicago. So yeah, I hate to see him go; this will be the fourth host the show will see after Trevor leaves and I think that the show and “The Daily Show” brand is stronger than it was when he got it, and I think that’s all you can ask of anybody that sits in that chair because it’s a lot of pressure.
R&B: Why do you think it is important for people to be more informed of who they vote for at a state and local level?
Wood: These are the types of laws that at a national level might have lawmakers go, ‘well, if that worked in Florida, maybe we need our own version of that law.’ It’s the same thing that happened with abortion bans. You start getting into six-week abortion bans, and ‘oh well we're going to extend it to 20 weeks,’ and another state goes, ‘That's a good idea. We're going to extend it to two weeks.’ The law got more and more ridiculous, and more and more restrictive at unprecedented levels. I don't know if you have the Supreme Court overturning stuff if you don't have those same influences happening at the state level. There are just a lot of things that if you're able to permeate the ideology of people in one pocket of the country, be it Texas or Georgia or Florida or Arizona, then it has the potential to start a groundswell of change, one way or the other, and I feel like the only way to stop that is for people to go out and vote and be a little bit more aware of what's going on. I don't think anybody should be resigned to thinking that they are doomed to a particular fate, whichever party you choose to vote for, I still think that voting is the best and most effective way to change that.
R&B: What are some causes that you’ve worked with through “The Daily Show” or elsewhere?
Wood: My thing has always been working with groups that are connected to solutions to longer systemic problems. For me and my time outside of “The Daily Show,” if I'm doing anything, it’s about reading. Because when you look at education and the connection of education to the school-to-prison pipeline. So much of a kid’s fate is probably decided around third or fourth grade. If you’re not reading on level by then, oh man, you’re in a bad place by the time you’re 14 or 15 years old, just statistically speaking. It’s not a for-sure thing that you’re going to go to jail, but if you don’t have an education, you can’t get a job and if you can’t get a job, then how are you gonna feed your family? So back in my hometown of Birmingham, Alabama, it’s strictly about that for me.
R&B: Can you tell me a bit more about your upcoming HBO Max series “1% Happy” with Dani Fernandez?
Wood: It’s a fun project because it’s about mental health but looking at it from the purview of just one person instead of looking at the whole totality of the mental health world. I think that’s something else that we have to talk about a little more as a country, that mental health is different for every person, like Kanye West is a great example. There are tons of people with bipolar disorder who are coming online and going ‘Hey, I’m bipolar, but that’s never made me anti-semitic. So let me explain to you the differences between this, this, and this.’ Because Americans, we’re quick to just go, ‘Oh, you’re bipolar? Oh, so you’re like’ and we instantly connect you to some famous person or the most egregious person with your condition. So that’s part of what we’re trying to do with the show as well, show how depression manifests itself differently in so many different people but tells that story through one particular character.
This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity