University of Georgia graduate Richard Yarbrough is a well known journalist and columnist through his syndicated newspaper column that reaches thousands of readers across the state of Georgia.
Prior to his column, Yarbrough spent many years working in public relations with BellSouth and would later be the managing director for the Atlanta Committee during the 1996 Olympic Games, where he led the committee’s response during the Centennial Olympic Park bombing.
Today, Yarbrough paints during his free time and aids students through scholarships with the C. Richard Yarbrough Professorship in Crisis Communications Leadership at Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication.
The Red & Black: As a UGA alum, how was your time at Grady?
Richard Yarbrough: It was great. Grady turned my life around when I was a student, not quite sure where I was going and what I was going to do. Grady became my home and has remained that way. I write a newspaper column, and the proceeds go to a fellowship at Grady for students. I give these fellowships as a way of trying to pay back for what Grady and the university means to me.
R&B: In 1996, you were in charge of handling the public relations during the Centennial Park Bombing and the aftermath. How was that coverage, and what did you learn from it?
RY: The public makes the final decision –– the court of public opinion. So when the bombing occurred, we met early in the morning with a group of officials from the White House, the governor's office, the mayor’s office and [the International Olympic Committee]. And there were two decisions made. One is that the games would go on. We didn’t know if that was the first of many bombings or what. We had no idea. It only occurred a few hours earlier ... The other decision was that we will worry about the games. Law enforcement will worry about the bombing, and we would not second guess each other ... I was asked simply to get us back in business, get us a plan to move forward ... I just put together a plan and off we went. That was, to me, kind of an indication that the [media and PR professionals] really does have a singular role in decision making ... I got my decisions considered on an equal basis with attorneys, and that’s very significant.
R&B: You’ve written hundreds of columns, many of which have won awards, what made you want to enter that realm?
RY: Two years after the games in Atlanta, I was asked by the Atlanta Business Chronicle to write a column. I was very critical of the city. To them, it was about making money — the media really laid into it and it got a huge response. The Business Chronicle asked me to write another one, so I wrote another one and then started out writing every week. I was then given the opportunity to syndicate it and Bill Ship, former Red & Black editor and political reporter, syndicated the column, and it just grew. I've been at it for 22 years and soon 23 and have written about 2,000 columns.
R&B: Of all the accolades and hats you’ve put on throughout your career, what are you most proud of?
RY: I'm proud of being a father, grandfather and great grandfather. As I get older, the awards are going to go away, but I want to be remembered as a good father, grandfather and great grandfather. If you do all of these [things] at the expense of your family you haven't accomplished anything, but if you end up with a legacy of, ‘He was a good family man,’ then you've done it right.
R&B: What advice do you have for journalists who are trying to find their niche in the industry?
RY: Keep your options open. When I graduated from journalism school, I was so focused on broadcasting and by accident I got into another line of work, and it was the most rewarding thing in the world. Keep your options open because [while] trying to reach that goal, you may find something else that you didn't know you were good at or you didn't know that you would enjoy –– and that maybe it's a direction that you want to go. So, keep your options open.